BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Citroen SUV flagship spotted with saloon design cues
UP NEXT
Jaguar F-Type Reims Edition is UK-only special edition

2022 Citroen SUV flagship spotted with saloon design cues

Successor to radical C6 will target Audi and BMW with premium focus and unconventional styling
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
18 January 2021

Citroën is gearing up to reveal a unique take on the D-segment saloon, with new images giving a preview of what is believed to be the spiritual successor to the C6.

Spotted testing on public roads, this previously unseen prototype gives itself away as a Citroën by way of its dual-vane horizontal grille and slim headlights - like those of the new C4 - but otherwise appears to represent a radical styling departure from the rest of the brand's models. 

It seems the model, believed to be badged the C6, will go the way of the C4, transforming from a low-riding luxury saloon into a chunky SUV in order to keep pace with rival manufacturers catering to a marketplace which is radically different from when the previous-generation car launched in 2005.

In its first full year on sale, that car sold 5276 units across Europe, dwindling to fewer than 1400 in 2010.

It seems likely that Citroën will seek to reverse that trend by turning the C6 into an SUV, like Ford is doing with the Mondeo.

However, beneath the camouflage, it's clear that this prototype bears a saloon-aping protruding boot, likely as part of Citroën's efforts to grow its presence in China, where such cars remain more popular than SUVs.

Despite its unconventional design cues, the new C6 is set to sit atop the same EMP2 architecture as its low-slung PSA Group siblings, the Peugeot 508 and DS 9.

That means it will be offered with a choice of pure-combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains but rules it out of receiving an electric variant from launch – although Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée previously said that one is expected to be added in due course. 

In terms of market positioning, the C6 will be priced to compete with premium marques including Audi and BMW, because, as Cobée told Autocar last year: "If you look at Citroën now, it has no particular sweet spot in price range. It’s about innovation and comfort. This has been deployed whether it’s £5000 or £50,000, both in history and today. We’re not particularly an upper, middle or lower-positioned brand.

“There’s a clear intention moving forward to push on those capabilities. The saloon will be a demonstration of Citroën’s capability at the higher level.”

In line with its upmarket ambition, the new C6 will be equipped with Citroën's Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension system, as employed on the C5 Aircross, for optimal ride quality, and be generously equipped even in entry trim levels.

Given how close the prototype looks to production, an unveiling some time in the next few months seems likely ahead of a market launch around early 2022. 

READ MORE

Citroën readies Audi-rivalling premium saloon for 2021​

Used car buying guide: Citroen C6​

New DS 9 saloon takes aim at Audi A4

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Citroën C5

Citroen C5 2008-2016

The spacious, comfortable Citroen C5 makes an interesting and off-beat Mondeo rival

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Mini2 18 January 2021

I thought this was a new car based on the C Xperience from a few years back? Can't quite imagine how it will look as a psuedo SUV. Always think it's a mistake to mention Audi and BMW though because there is no planet where Citroen currently compete with those marques given their emphasis on comfort. Surely high end Skodas and Volvos would be better comparisons.

WallMeerkat 18 January 2021
I used to love big Citroens and while I'm not a crossover fan, I do like the shape of this, if we have to have a crossover make it saloony (iPace, Polestar 2 etc too) The only thing I don't like is Citroen's current headlight treatment where the headlight is halfway down the front with angry DRL eyebrows above it

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives