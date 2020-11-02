2021 Porsche 911 GT3 previewed ahead of reveal next week

Porsche has begun the build-up to the imminent unveiling of its new-generation 911 GT3 with preview images, and confirmed the model will debut virtually next week.

The darkened shots, showing the model in what appears to be a pit garage, reveal the GT3 will retain the distinctive, race-inspired rear wing design seen recently on later stage prototypes. The preview release also confirms the date of the unveil as February 16 at 2pm UK time.

Although we've not had a view of the car's front-end, the extensive number of prototypes spotted around Germany with ever-reducing levels of disguise through last year revealed a number of key GT3 details.

Alongside the prominent wing, there is a sixeable rear diffuser, front splitter and centre-locking wheels, which are now a hallmark of the model. A pair of new air intakes slits can be seen in the bonnet, while the lower grille is significantly wider than any current 992-generation car. There's also a centre-exit dual tailpipe.

Those sightings followed an earlier video of the track-focused model being tested at speed on the Nürburgring, revealing its flat-six soundtrack.

The collection of clips of a prototype undergoing track development confirms what we knew already: that the next GT3 will retain the naturally-aspirated 'boxer' engine loved by enthusiasts.

Although it's hard to be sure, it sounds like the 992 GT3 hasn't lost any of the outgoing model's volume and tone, despite the addition of a petrol particulate filter and other emissions-reducing tech.

Also seen at the end of the video is a GT3 minus the trademark wing, suggesting the sought-after Touring model will make a return.

Further details have yet to be revealed, but we do know the 911 Speedster’s heavily revised 4.0-litre flat-six engine will be carried over to future GT models as Porsche’s GT division persists with naturally aspirated engines.

GT boss Andreas Preuninger said: “We’ve invested in the future with this engine. I can’t comment on future projects but we would be stupid not to re-use this engine somewhere.

“Our philosophy in GT cars is to stay naturally aspirated. We want to keep that engine for the future and that’s why we’ve made such a tremendous effort to get the engine right without taking emotion and performance away.”

The Speedster, a swansong for the 991 generation of the 911 priced from £211,599, used the same powertrain as the outgoing GT3 but received a host of updates.

Chief among the updates, and in order to extend the regulatory life of this big-capacity direct-injection flat six, Porsche has fitted two sizeable petrol particulate filters – one integrated into the exhaust tract that exits each side of the block.