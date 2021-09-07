2021 Kia Sportage: reinvented SUV priced from £26,745

Kia's reinvented Sportage SUV will go on sale on 15 December, priced from £26,745 and with a wide array of pure-combustion and electrified powertrains.

A total of six specification levels are available with eight powertrain options, following the same structure as the rest of the Kia model range.

The entry-level ‘2’ specification starts from £26,745 with a choice of two powertrains: a 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol producing 148bhp, and a 1.6-litre CRDi diesel producing 113bhp. Standard equipment includes 17in wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors and reversing camera, cruise control, an 8.0in touch screen and a selection of assist systems.

The next-step GT-Line is available from £29,745 with five engine options, ranging from the 1.6-litre turbodiesel to the range-topping plug-in hybrid from £38,395, which produces 261bhp and is set to arrive early in 2022.

The GT-Line gains black detailing on its radiator grille, side sills and wheel arches, 19in wheels, a larger 12.3in infotainment display with sat nav, rear privacy glass, Kia’s smart entry system and chrome skid plates.

The ‘3’ specification is based on the equipment level of the 2, but offers the same engine line-up as the GT-Line. Prices start from £30,945 and rise to £39,595. The 3 also gains 18in wheels, the larger 12.3in display, a digital drivers display, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and smart cruise control.

The ‘4’ trim level underpins the range-topping GT-Line S, offering 48-volt mild hybrid technology for all engine options, with four-wheel drive. Prices kick off from £36,445 and climb to £41,795 for plug-in models.

This specification is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a premium Harman Kardon speaker system, adaptive LED headlights, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and a blind-sport view monitor.