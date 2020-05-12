2021 Hyundai 45: new electric crossover drops disguise

The 45, Hyundai's first bespoke electric car, has been testing at the Nürburgring in preparation for an expected launch in 2021.
The crossover SUV, set to rival the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, was previewed with a bold, retro-styled concept at the Frankfurt motor show last September. Despite the disguise worn by the recently spotted test mule, we can see that some of the conceptual design details of the show car have been watered down due to the realities of mass production.
However, the angular, wedge-like shape, low bonnet line, slim overhangs and heavily sloping rear window remain largely faithful to the concept. While it's still considered to be a crossover, we can also see that it remains low-slung, with far less ground clearance than a traditional SUV.
The 45 concept's name references the number of years since the Korean maker’s first production car, the Pony, was previewed by a sleek coupé concept designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. The 45 concept takes design inspiration from that car, too, with clean lines said to be inspired by 1920s aircraft.
The name also reflects the 45deg angles of the front and rear window lines. Hyundai design chief Sangyup Lee said that “the typology is taken from the 1974 concept: it’s simple and pure.” It remains unclear whether the production car will retain the moniker.
The decision to draw from the work of 45 years ago is that Hyundai considers the production version of this concept to be the first of a new era of dedicated electric vehicles from the company.
Join the debate
Rods
Side profile
reminds me of my old Lancia Delta. I really loved the look of that car, but what a let down when I eventually got to purchase (a used) one. This does look nice, though. Hope Hyundai don’t water down the looks of the production versions...
superstevie
This is a really cool concept
This is a really cool concept car, but it could literally be from any brand. There is nothing Hyundai about it. Not a bad thing in this case
Andy_Cowe
Slightly Alfa Brera
I'm not sure about the diagonal crease on the side, nor the wheels, but this is still the best looking reveal at the show. A pity it is not currently on Autocar's front page (and there is no search to find it).
catnip
This looks and sounds
This looks and sounds promising. I like the fact that its moving to more 'normal' car proportions instead of being another tedious SUV, and its not got that silly kicked up rear window line that so much of the car industry seems obsessed with. In fact the rear three quarter panel area reminds me of the "wedge" Austin Princess, to me not a bad thing.
adrian888
Audi Quatrro meets Austin Princess
As the title says..... looks good, wrong 'engine' to ever be of interest to me.
LP in Brighton
Great idea, if only because it's not really a crossover
Love the clean crisp lines and general proportions. And with Hyundai's history, it's likely to be a pretty decent EV with sensible pricing and quality build. Frankly I'd have more confidence in it than VW's over hyped and unproven ID!
catnip
LP in Brighton wrote:
Me too. VW aren't exactly known for their thoroughness in engineering terms.
MrJ
Concept car looks pretty nice
Concept car looks pretty nice, apart from the v-shaped dent in the door side.
Let's hope the production vehicle sticks closely to the concept, rathr than watering it down as shappens so many times.
Peter Cavellini
Are you sure?
Looking at these photos, it looks nothing like the concept, it if anything reminds me of the Audi Q3, must be hard not to use other styling cues from other brands.
