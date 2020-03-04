2021 Audi E-tron GT: electric flagship spotted for first time

EV grand tourer will debut at LA motor show, with disguised prototypes similar to original concept
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
4 March 2020

The Audi E-tron GT has been seen on public roads for the first time, ahead of an expected reveal at the 2020 LA motor show.

The electric grand tourer, sister car to the Porsche Taycan, isn't set to hit showrooms until 2021, but the first camouflaged prototypes have now been spied undergoing testing in Germany.

It appears that the design of the original 2018 concept is largely retained for production, with fully-camouflaged prototype cars seen sharing the same lines and proportions. Notable differences would be the presence of door handles, which were absent on the concept.

While the interior has yet to be pictured in detail, it is largely expected to match the concept's layout, complete with digital cockpit and driver-oriented infotainment display.  

The finished car is expected to arrive with a 96kWh battery that will be capable of 248 miles of electric range on the WLTP test cycle, while 350kW charging should make an 80% fast charge take as little as 20 minutes. With the battery taking up the entire underfloor area between the front and rear axles, it's set to have a centre of gravity comparable to Audi's R8 supercar.

Our Verdict

Audi E-tron Quattro

Audi E-tron 55 Quattro 2019 road test review - hero front

Zero-emissions, all-paw SUV leads Germany’s charge to electrification

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The GT Concept has a synchronous motor on each axle to produce a combined 582bhp, and was capable of 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds. Its top speed was 149mph. All-wheel steering and torque vectoring quattro permanent all-wheel drive should deliver "sports car-like agility and precision", according to Audi.

The production version is set to be built at Audi's Böllinger Höfe facility, where it currently produces the R8. The E-tron GT is expected to launch at close to £100,000. 

READ MORE

Audi E-tron GT set for 2020 LA debut

Audi E-tron GT concept 2018: first drive of electric sports saloon

Audi Sport to go electric with RS-branded E-tron GT

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week