2021 Audi E-tron GT: electric flagship spotted for first time

The Audi E-tron GT has been seen on public roads for the first time, ahead of an expected reveal at the 2020 LA motor show.

The electric grand tourer, sister car to the Porsche Taycan, isn't set to hit showrooms until 2021, but the first camouflaged prototypes have now been spied undergoing testing in Germany.

It appears that the design of the original 2018 concept is largely retained for production, with fully-camouflaged prototype cars seen sharing the same lines and proportions. Notable differences would be the presence of door handles, which were absent on the concept.

While the interior has yet to be pictured in detail, it is largely expected to match the concept's layout, complete with digital cockpit and driver-oriented infotainment display.

The finished car is expected to arrive with a 96kWh battery that will be capable of 248 miles of electric range on the WLTP test cycle, while 350kW charging should make an 80% fast charge take as little as 20 minutes. With the battery taking up the entire underfloor area between the front and rear axles, it's set to have a centre of gravity comparable to Audi's R8 supercar.