2020 Skoda Superb iV: plug-in hybrid pricing announced

A battery pack is located under the floor and ahead of the rear axle, which means a slight reduction in boot capacity – 485 litres for the saloon and 510 litres for the estate, compared with 625 litres and 660 litres for petrol and diesel variants.
Beyond the well-hidden charging port integrated into the front grille, there will be little to give away the Suberb iV's part-electric status. The infotainment system can display information on battery status and electric range and additional controls for the various powertrain modes. It will also be possible to programme the PHEV's air-con to cool the cabin before the car is needed.
Prices for the rest of the range, with traditional petrol and diesel engines, start from £24,655 for the saloon and £25,975 for the estate.
The updated Superb has been launched with a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines and in six trim levels. Entry-level S models, offered with a 1.6-litre petrol or diesel engine, feature LED front and rear lights and a new infotainment system featuring voice control.
SE trim adds features including 17in alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. Above that, SE Technology features leather upholstery, heated seats and integrated wi-fi. SE L includes 18in alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, full matrix LED headlights and an electrically operated boot.
Sportline Plus trim comes with 19in alloy wheels and black sports styling details, along with Alcantara upholstery and a three-spoke sport steering wheel. The range-topping Laurin & Klement spec features all of the kit from SE L and adds 18in alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, heated front and reat seats, LED interior lighting, three-zone climate control, an upgraded navigation system and a Canton sound system, along with Skoda's Dynamic Chassis Control system.
The existing Superb powertrains will be carried over for the facelifted model, with a new 190bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit added. The range-topper will be a 268bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol - down around 8bhp from the outgoing on car due to the inclusion of a petrol paticulate filter and other emissions control systems.
The redesigned Superb has gained a new-look grille, with added chrome trim between the LED rear lights. There is also a new front bumper, which stretches the length of the car by 8mm to 4869mm.
The car is the first Skoda to gain full LED matrix headlights as an option, and new driver assistance features include predictive cruise control that makes use of data from road signs.
Deliveries for the facelifted car begin in September. Skoda expects the plug-in hybrid will be highly competitive in its increasingly crowded part of the market, taking up to 20% of sales in the UK.
xxxx
1.4 tsi
Wasn't that replaced with the 1.5 several years ago?
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
XLR8
Yesterday's dinner reheated
So unless I've missed something, this is simply Skoda getting the Passat GTE's guts c. 4 years later.
No innovation here, then - this doesn't move the EV game forwards at all.
All Skoda appear to be doing is embellishing their cars with loads of unwanted Audi-style blingy sh*t so they can hike the pricing.
Jimbbobw1977
XLR8 wrote:
Skoda have certainly lost the value roots they used to have, I’m not sure really how they fit in the portfolio, I thought they were meant to be the value brand like Dacia, Seat sporty brand and VW the mainstream upper end of the market.
We now have £40k plus Skodas, high second hand prices it seems that each marque is competing with each other in the portfolio.
Nothing wrong with the Superb I’m sure it’s a good car - and preferable to the dull Passat, however again without checking I’m sure you can probably spec a £40k Octavia!
The Apprentice
XLR8 wrote:
Does look that way, diesel sales slowing as BIK rates climb ludicrously so shovel in the old tax dodger PHEV powertrain. Problem being as usual when you do it to a chassis not designed for it from scratch, you compromise it a fair bit.
JMax18
The Superb is the ultimate
The Superb is the ultimate affordable saloon car, especially since the once more desirable octavia had those horrible split headlights added.
PHEVs are the way forward. It has the best of both worlds and keeps the hippies happy.
Citytiger
JMax18 wrote:
Its not when a similar size Vauxhall Insignia starts at less than £20k and a 1.5 (165bhp) Techline Nav is only £23,305 on the road.
5cylinderT
all they need to do is update
all they need to do is update the steering wheel it looks so old and it is one of the things you see most!
eseaton
Well of course the
Well of course the performance figures will closely match those of the Passat. Why would the be any different?
It just comes down to which badge is heavier.
xxxx
£25k and 1.6 engine ???
The new C class starts at £29k with a fair bit of tech, the 2nd level Superb (17 inch wheel etc) will probably be around £26.5k which is just to close for comfort.
As to a 1.6 petrol. where's that from?
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
00se7en
These things are huge
Superb is way bigger than a C Class, it's really pitched as a value E Class or Audi A6, and there the price comparison works better. There's not a lot you can buy for <£30k with that kind of rear leg room or boot space.
You'd only really buy a Superb if you needed the space though.
At the top end of the ranges though, it is now possible to sink serious money into a Skoda, which wouldn't be a wise investment. They do seem to be competing with Volvo for the 'sensible' middle class buyers. With options it's easy to spec a £26k Skoda Scala, which is just crazy.
A year-old Octavia SE Technology Estate for <£15k is all the family car most people need though, and still looks good value. Let's hope the next-gen Octavia doesn't go too far upmarket.
