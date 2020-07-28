2020 Ford Puma ST spotted in UK during video shoot

Ford is soon to launch a hot ST version of its new Puma SUV, and the finished car has been seen out in public in the UK for the first time.
Shown with no disguise whatsover months in advance of an expected autumn unveiling, the Puma ST was photographed by a member of the public who subsequently posted the images to Twitter. The new model is being driven on a closed section of a coastal road in Eastbourne alongside an original Ford Racing Puma, with camera tracking cars indicating it is a promotional shoot of some sort.
The car in question features all the cues of previous Puma ST prototypes, alongside a distinctive new light green paintjob. Expect that colour to feature on the launch versions of the new car.
Previous spyshots confirmed that the Hyundai Kona N rival will feature a trapezoidal lower grille design, large, performance-inspired alloy wheels shod in low-profile tyres and the same wing-mounted headlight clusters as the standard model.
Key to the performance ambitions is a prominent lower bodykit that extends around the car from the splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper designed around twin tailpipes - the same as those fitted to the Fiesta ST.
Official details of the model's drivetrain and chassis set-up are still yet to be confirmed, but previous images of the prototype raising a rear wheel under hard cornering show it will feature a stiffer suspension set-up in the same vein as the Fiesta ST. The big wheels appear to hide larger-diameter front brakes, too, while the car seems lower to the ground than the regular Puma.
The Puma ST is expected to share its key running gear, including a 197bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, with the Fiesta ST.
As confirmed by the latest photos, the ST version of the Puma will not vary drastically from the ST-Line version of the car, which was revealed last April. But we can expect a bespoke chassis set-up, possibly including an optional limited-slip differential, selectable driving modes and a launch control function.
Thekrankis
Bums too big
Takeitslowly
Thekrankis wrote:
Eat less, excercise more...
Soakee
It is perfectly phat.
Peter Cavellini
Expected?....or?
More expected than a surprise?, yeah I think so, whether it’s good or not doesn’t wholly matter to some, as long as they are driving the latest hot SUV they’re happy.
Peter Cavellini
To be honest....
To admit that I might be in an SUV next because the BMW 3-Series bass price has gone up two or three thousand so Motobility aren’t doing them, instead they are doing the X2, so Ford are doing an ST because that what the market wants I suppose....?
Takeitslowly
To be honest...
That you imagine anyone cares what you drive, suggests a focus on you by you, to the exclusion of everyone else. Oh btw, in this context base is base, NOT bass. MotAbility, not....
jonboy4969
Takeitslowly wrote:
And RUDENESS, shows you up for what you surely must be.....
Citytiger
The car I really wanted
was another Mondeo ST, or perhaps even an RS, perhaps sales wopuld have picked up if they had offered one, but the stopped making them years ago, I think the ST220 (Mk3) was the last.
CarNut170
Citytiger wrote:
The ST220 was the last, technically.
But they did do a Titanium X Sport for a few years following that featuring the 2.5T Engine with the same tune as the Focus ST.
However as of 2011, they switched the 2.5T for a spiced up i4 - and so died the hot Mondeo.
Citytiger
CarNut170 wrote:
Yeah I looked at that, even though the power was similar, it wasnt as smooth as the V6, and the build quality seemed to have taken a step back.
