Audi RS7 Sportback 2019 review

Just like the last one, the second-generation RS7 uses a near-600 horsepower twin-turbocharged petrol V8, an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a Torsen differential-based permanent four-wheel-drive system, with UK-spec cars also getting a torque-vectoring locking rear differential as standard. Audi Sport’s overhaul for the engine has added 40bhp and a roughly proportionate amount of torque, as well as 48V mild hybrid energy recuperation and drive assistance to match the economy-boosting cylinder shutdown technology that it already had. This is a car that will return cruising economy in the mid-to-high 20mpgs when you’re minded to pursue it – which, trust us, won’t be too often.

Just like with the last RS7, owners get the choice of standard height-adjustable air suspension or optional steel coils over interlinked adaptive dampers. The major chassis development, then, is its dynamic all-wheel-steering system, which combines an active-ratio system for the front axle with active rear steering.

That takes care of the Audi-brand performance technik, at any rate. Meanwhile, styling that’s clearly differentiated from that of the regular A7 matters every bit as much to the RS7 owner, according to Audi’s market research. That explains the unusually pumped-up look of this car, which gets widened tracks and its own front and rear wing panels as well as particularly aggressive bumper and grille treatments – and which has plenty of visual menace in the metal.

The interior is less well distinguished from that of any other A7, but few will be minded to complain, considering the aura of expensively appointed, high-tech luxury and quality that it exudes. The seats are top-notch for both long-distance comfort and sporting support, while the special RS-branded instrumentation modes are at least novel and different – although, if you're anything like this tester, you'll probably end up switching back to the normal Virtual Cockpit clocks.

Meanwhile, two new driving modes help to distinguish the RS7's driving experience. Taking a leaf that’s been nestling in the BMW M Division’s performance car playbook for quite some time, Audi Sport has added individually configurable settings. Labeled RS1 and RS2, they're available in addition to the normal presets (Auto, Dynamic, Comfort and Efficiency) and can be toggled between very easily via a button on the steering wheel boss. Their inclusion might seem like it adds to the complexity of the driving experience, but they’re actually an effective way to navigate that complexity and to save the particular combinations of steering, gearbox, suspension and drivetrain calibrations as you chance across them so that you don’t have to fiddle so hard to find them next time.