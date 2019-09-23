2019 BMW 5 Series: mild-hybrid tech added to 520d models

BMW is updating its 5 Series range with its first 48V mild-hybrid engine option, appearing in models registered from November onwards.
The efficiency-boosting system will electrify the volume-selling 520d model in saloon and touring forms, and both rear-driven and xDrive four-wheel-drive versions.
As usual, a 48V starter-generator links to a second battery, harvesting energy recuperated during braking or coasting that can be used to generate additional drive power and power the car’s electrical systems. Allowing smoother stop-start operation and full engine shut-off when coasting, it also adds an electric overboost feature that BMW claims “injects an extra dose of dynamism” under full throttle acceleration.
BMW claims a fuel economy improvement of nearly 10% overall for the mild-hybrid powertrain, meaning the 520d in rear-driven saloon form will be capable of up to 68.9mpg combined and emits as low as 108g/km of CO2. No performance figures have been quoted.
Elsewhere, BMW has introduced a trailer coupling for its plug-in hybrid 3 Series and 5 Series models, which both have a maximum trailer load of 750kg.
There is also a new M Performance package for the M135i xDrive, offering both visual enhancements including gloss black exterior details and a weight reduction of 10kg. This is achieved via lightweight 18in M alloy wheels and the deletion of the storage pack, dropping the M135i’s 0-62mph time down by 0.1sec to 4.7sec.
A new carbon roof option is now available on the 8 Series, too, while additional customisation options will be brought to the X5, X6 and X7 range before the end of the year.
Tuffty
Yeah yeah yeah
When are we going to get the 550dx48v please) in the UK?
BMW are getting played at their own game by Audi & Merc, their latest 3.0 6c engines are every bit a match (read the recent Autocar piece) for BMW’s. BMW aren’t even offereing a 540d on this generation, otherwise I’d be driving one instead of my F30 335dx.
The 550e will be an intriguing alternative to the 550dx but I’d love to compare weight and performance and handling etc...
