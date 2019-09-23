2019 BMW 5 Series: mild-hybrid tech added to 520d models

BMW is updating its 5 Series range with its first 48V mild-hybrid engine option, appearing in models registered from November onwards.

The efficiency-boosting system will electrify the volume-selling 520d model in saloon and touring forms, and both rear-driven and xDrive four-wheel-drive versions.

As usual, a 48V starter-generator links to a second battery, harvesting energy recuperated during braking or coasting that can be used to generate additional drive power and power the car’s electrical systems. Allowing smoother stop-start operation and full engine shut-off when coasting, it also adds an electric overboost feature that BMW claims “injects an extra dose of dynamism” under full throttle acceleration.

BMW claims a fuel economy improvement of nearly 10% overall for the mild-hybrid powertrain, meaning the 520d in rear-driven saloon form will be capable of up to 68.9mpg combined and emits as low as 108g/km of CO2. No performance figures have been quoted.

Elsewhere, BMW has introduced a trailer coupling for its plug-in hybrid 3 Series and 5 Series models, which both have a maximum trailer load of 750kg.

There is also a new M Performance package for the M135i xDrive, offering both visual enhancements including gloss black exterior details and a weight reduction of 10kg. This is achieved via lightweight 18in M alloy wheels and the deletion of the storage pack, dropping the M135i’s 0-62mph time down by 0.1sec to 4.7sec.

A new carbon roof option is now available on the 8 Series, too, while additional customisation options will be brought to the X5, X6 and X7 range before the end of the year.

