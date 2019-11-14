1985bhp Aspark Owl makes debut in Dubai

Electric hypercar does 0-60mph in 1.69sec, making it the “fastest-accelerating car in the world”
14 November 2019

Japanese manufacturer Aspark has revealed its debut hypercar, which it claims to be “the fastest-accelerating car in the world”.

The 1985bhp Owl, which made its public debut in Dubai this week, can achieve 0-60mph in 1.69sec - around 0.6sec faster than a Tesla Model S P100D. This rapid acceleration is delivered by four permanent magnet motors, which generate approximately 1475lb ft of torque.

The Owl was originally announced as a concept at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show. The production version will gain an automatically extending spoiler, digital cameras integrated into the wing mirrors and an interior redesign that sees controls and switches moved to the ceiling.

A 64kWh lithium ion battery is of a much smaller capacity than those in competing electric hypercars from the likes of Rivian and Lotus, with the aim of reducing weight. The car’s chassis is made from carbonfibre, as is most of its other components, contributing to a dry weight of 1900kg.

Although rapid acceleration and a theoretical top speed of 249mph are the Owl’s main selling points, the hypercar is also claimed to be capable of 280 miles of range.

Prices for the Owl will start from just under £2.5 million. Aspark will produce only 50 cars globally, with first deliveries beginning in mid-2020. Production is due to take place in Italy, in collaboration with Manifattura Automobili Torino.

Peter Cavellini

14 November 2019

  Does it have the same problem as the Chiron?, or is it more so?, I'm talking about all that torque and putting it down on the Road, who has developed Tyres that can take all that torque?

martin_66

14 November 2019

Bit of an expensive way to commit suicide.  Better to pay £175,000 for a Ferrari Roma and go out in style but leave a bit of dosh for the wife and kids.

Anybody who drives one of these ridiculous cars will, undoubtedly, die.  Just, please, do NOT let Richard Hammond near one

martin_66

14 November 2019

on a side note:  i was wondering what this reminded me of and then I remembered - one of those hideous Mitsuoka things from about 10 years ago.

Which made me look at the Mitsuoka website.  Most of their cars are pretty awful, but there is one which just jumped off the screen at me, the terribly named Rock Star.  This appears to be based on the Mazda MX5, but looks like a 1960s Corvette convertible.  It is just stunning and would be right at the top of my list if I was looking for a 2 seat convertible.

Autocar, please please please feature this car!  Please!

russ13b

15 November 2019

i was thinking modernid nissan r390, amongst other things

