Toyota completes racing hat-trick with BTCC win for Tom Ingram

Tom Ingram added to a hugely successful weekend of motorsport for Toyota with a pair of British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) victories at Thruxton.

The Corolla driver dominated the opening two races at the high-speed Hampshire track to take his first wins of the season, completing a hat-trick of motorsport victories in which Yaris WRC driver Elfyn Evans claimed the top spot at Rally Turkey and Toyota Gazoo Racing won outright at the Le Mans 24 Hours for the third year in a row.

BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R driver Josh Cook bounced back from a recent run of misfortune with a win in the third race of the BTCC weekend.

Infiniti Q50 racer Ash Sutton produced a series of solid results to claim the points lead after BMW 3 Series ace Colin Turkington had a difficult weekend, due to a mechanical issue in the opener.

Works Honda driver Dan Cammish qualified on pole, but Ingram blasted past at the start and then withstood race-long pressure from the Civic Type R. Matt Neal finished third in the other works Honda, maintaining his record of having scored a podium at Thruxton every year since 2002.

Adam Morgan finished fourth in his Mercedes-Benz A-Class, with Sutton fifth. Turkington had been running strongly in the points until a misfire forced him to retire.

Despite running full success ballast, Ingram again led Cammish all the way in race two, while behind Neal added to his podium tally after withstanding a challenge from Sutton. Rory Butcher came fifth in his Motorbase Ford Focus RS.

Turkington made swift early progress from the back of the grid but could rise only to 13th at the end, losing ground to Sutton in the points race.

After ninth and eight place finishes in the opening two races, Cook drew pole for the reverse grid finale, with team-mate Tom Chilton alongside.

Cook made a great start, and held off Chilton throughout, bouncing back strongly from a heavy shunt in the most recent event at Knockhill.

Butcher completed the podium with Sutton adding to his strong weekend with a fourth place finish. Ingram took fifth.

Turkington made it up to eighth place and now trails Sutton by 16 points in the title race. Ingram is a further 16 points back.

The next event is at Silverstone on 26/27 September.

