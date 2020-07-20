BTCC reveals 2021 calendar with return to 30 races

The 2021 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) will feature a return to 30 races and ten events. The season will start and finish with races at Brands Hatch, with Thruxton also hosting two events.

Next year’s calendar will return largely to the BTCC’s traditional format, running from 3/4 April until 9/10 October. This will mark a return to normality following this year’s coronavirus-disrupted calendar, which features 27 races and nine events, starting at Donington Park on 1/2 August.

The 2021 season will again feature ten triple-header events at eight UK circuits. The season will start on the Brand Hatch Indy Circuit and conclude on the Kent track’s longer Grand Prix layout.

The high-speed Thruxton circuit in Hampshire will also host two events, having last done so in 2019. The extra event replaced the visit to the now-closed Rockingham circuit. This season’s calendar originally included a second event at Silverstone on the International Circuit, which the BTCC has never competed on before, but that event was scrapped due to the shortened 2020 season. Next year’s sole BTCC visit to the F1 British Grand Prix venue will again use the National Circuit.

BTCC boss Alan Gow said: “Well, this is certainly a new first for the BTCC, issuing the following year’s calendar before the current season has even begun, but I’m sure everyone will agree that it’s nice to see some normality returning to the schedule.”

ITV will continue to show televise all the races live in the UK on ITV4, with live streaming on the ITV Hub and highlights shows on ITV and ITV4.

2021 British Touring Car Championship calendar

4 April: Brands Hatch (Indy)

18 April: Donington Park (National)

9 May: Thruxton

16 May: Oulton Park (Island)

13 June: Croft

1 August: Snetterton (300)

15 August: Knockhill

29 August: Thruxton

26 September: Silverstone (National)

10 October: Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)

READ MORE

BTCC reveals revised 2020 calendar

Autocar Awards 2020: BTCC ace Colin Turkington named Motorsport Hero

Racing lines: is 16 weeks enough for the 2020 BTCC season?