Rolling start: Nissan dons kimonos, rising star Nyck de Vries and more

In this week's round-up of motorsport news and gossip, Nissan's Formula E livery gives a nod to the brand's heritage ahead of the season opener, Lewis Hamilton says no to a major movie, and one BTCC driver's plans for 2020.

We also name the week's rising star, and highlight some of the greatest machinery ever to enter a motor race.

Go-faster kimonos

Nissan’s Formula E team will wear kimonos this season. Well, sort of. Nissan has revealed a new look for its team in the all-electric series – and the new livery is apparently inspired by the Japanese garment. The black, red and white design will also be featured on the upcoming hot Nismo Leaf RC.

Formula E begins 22 Nov

Meanwhile, Formula E teams have completed two group tests in the lead-up to the new season, which begins in Saudi Arabia on 22 November. BMW’s Max Günther was quickest, but it’s all looking quite competitive: the top 21 drivers were split by only a second. It wasn’t such good news for the new works Mercedes team, with drivers Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne struggling for pace and suffering technical issues.