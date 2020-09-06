Renault to re-brand F1 team as Alpine for 2021

The Renault F1 team will be rebranded as Alpine F1 for next season, as part of a major push for the performance sub-brand.

The French giant's F1 outfit, which is run from Enstone, Oxfordshire, will carry the name and colours of the revived sports car firm. The 1.6-litre hybrid powertrains will remain branded as Renault E-tech units, ensuring the car firm retains an identity in F1.

A promotional image released by Group Renault previews a car finished predominantly in Alpine's signature blue, but with the rear of the car colours in red and white, likely to reflect the French flag. Double world champion Fernando Alonso has already signed to race for the team next year.

New Group Renault boss Luca de Meo said: "By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world's automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport. We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts."

The Alpine F1 will continue to be headed by Cyril Abiteboul, who recently took responsibility for the full Alpine brand as part of a major Group Renault reorganisation. He said that Alpine "brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock", adding that the team would benefit from planned new technical rules and a cost cap being introduced for 2022.

He added: "Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory."

Team bosses recently signed up to Formula 1's new Concorde Agreement, the document governing the sport that kicks in from 2022, tying Group Renault to remaining in the category. There had been some speculation Renault was considering the future of the team it owned, given its continuing struggles to match the likes of Mercedes-AMG and Red Bull-Honda.

The decision to switch the team to Alpine will put the squad up against sports car brands such as Ferrari and Aston Martin in 2021. It is also a significant move for the Alpine brand, which has only produced one car – the highly rated A110 – since it was revived by Group Renault. The future of Alpine has been up for debate for some time, with reports suggesting that the most likely approach is for it to become a performance figurehead for the firm, with the introduction of electrified and full electric models.