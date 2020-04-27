F1 2020: British GP to be held without fans

Formula 1 bosses says they are confident of staging a 2020 season of between 15 and 18 races, including the British Grand Prix – although the event Silverstone will take place without fans in attendance.

The first rounds of this year’s Formula 1 World Championship have either been cancelled or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as lockdown restrictions begin to be slowly lifted, F1 chairman Chase Carey has said he is "increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer".

While Carey says work on a revised calendar is still ongoing, the season will begin with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on its originally scheduled date of 5 July.

The British GP is still due to take place at Silverstone in Northamptonshire on 19 July. While not mentioned in Carey's statement, reports suggest that both the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone will host double-header events.

Meanwhile, Silverstone manager Stuart Pringle has written to fans who have bought a ticket to the British GP confirming that if the event is able to run, social distancing rules means that spectators will now be allowed.

“I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone," wrote Pringle. "We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear, given the current conditions in the country and the government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a grand prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible.

"Our obligations to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in preparing and delivering the event, our volunteer marshals and 'race makers' and, of course, you, the amazing fans, means that this is the best, safest and only decision we could make.”