Cupra e-Racer arrives as 671bhp electric touring car

The Cupra e-Racer and Leon Competicion have been officially revealed as Seat spin-off performance brand Cupra’s debut motorsport efforts.

The battery powered e-Racer, which is set to compete in the e-TCR championship from 2021, promises a 0-62mph sprint in 3.2 seconds, from four electric motors producing a peak 671bhp and 708lb ft.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform, the e-Racer will be capable of 169mph flat-out, and will use a 65Kwh liquid-cooled battery pack. It has been built to e-TCR standards, of which Cupra is a founding partner, though the series has yet to confirm specifics such as race distance. It is unclear how long the e-Racer will be able to race for before needing to recharge.

“Cupra has always had a pioneering role in motorsport and was the developer of the first TCR platform,” Cupra Racing Director Jaime Puig said. “With the CUPRA Leon Competición and CUPRA e-Racer we are continuing to break new ground.

“Both vehicles have been designed to compete at the highest level and bring a competitive edge to the teams running them, having been developed specifically to meet TCR and ETCR technical regulations and requirements.”

While it shares styling elements with the newly-revealed Leon road car, the e-Racer has a lower and wider stance, wider arches, and an aero-optimised front bumper designed specifically around the different cooling requirements of an EV. It also features a large rear wing, and a race-spec interior including roll cage.