BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Q&A: Jaguar Formula E drivers Sam Bird and Mitch Evans
UP NEXT
Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 23 July

Q&A: Jaguar Formula E drivers Sam Bird and Mitch Evans

British team's drivers tell Autocar about their relationship, Jaguar's progress and the quest for home glory
James Attwood, digital editor
News
6 mins read
23 July 2021

Jaguar Racing is heading to this weekend’s Formula E double-header in London – the brand's first first home race in 14 years – on a high: Sam Bird’s victory at the last event in New York has moved the Brit to the top of the points table.

The British team is also up to third in the teams’ championship, just five points adrift of leaders Envision Virgin Racing.

In another positive development, Jaguar has officially committed to the new Gen3 rules that will come into force for the 2022/23 season, making Formula E a key part of its wider Reimagine strategy to become an EV-only premium brand.

Bird, who previously raced for Envision Virgin, has already scored two wins this year and is now the only driver to win a race in all seven Formula E seasons. His team-mate Mitch Evans has raced for Jaguar since the team’s first FE season, and the New Zealander currently sits eighth in the drivers’ points after narrowly missing out on a victory in Monaco.

Autocar caught up with Bird and Evans ahead of this weekend’s London e-Prix.

Have you two perfected your team-mate comedy double act yet?

Bird: “Do we have a double act yet?”

Evans: “What do you mean by that?”

Usually, when I've done joint interviews with team-mates, they either get on really well or hate each other. I’m just trying to find out your relationship…

Evans: “Aaah, okay. Well... you will find out.”

Bird: “Honestly, it has been super easy. I’ve known Mitch for the best part of 10 years, we’ve gone through the ranks together. I’m a bit older, but we’ve done similar things at similar times. It has been super-easy to slip in next to Mitch, learn from him and work with him. We work together well both on and off the track.”

Mitch, you’ve been at Jaguar longer, and Sam has more experience of Formula E. It seems a good combination?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mazda 6 Kuro corner

Mazda 6 2.0 Skyactiv-G Kuro Edition 2021 UK review

1 Hydundai Tucson PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Plug-in Hybrid 2021 review

1 Land Rover Defender V8 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 2021 UK review

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Evans: “It helps. The combination is a potent mix: you’ve got Formula E experience from the start [with Sam] and long-term Jaguar experience with me, so the combination is good, and on track it has turned out to be really good. So far, so good.”

Bird: “I’ve worked with some great drivers in Formula E, but I’m really enjoying this relationship, because it’s working really well to improve the car and it’s super easy off the track.”

Sam, what brought you to Jaguar now?

Bird: “I looked at the move three years ago and spoke to Jaguar. At the time, it didn’t work for many reasons, but you looked at their progression over the past three years and it has just been better and better every year.

"In one race last year, I watched Mitch fly past me as if I was standing still. That was a switch in my head: maybe it was time to make this move and see what I can do with it. I’m so pleased I have.

"Envision are doing so well right now and are a very strong team, but I absolutely believe I’m in the right place to be with such a strong British sporting brand as Jaguar, as a British driver makes sense to me. “

What did it feel like to win on your first weekend racing for Jaguar?

Bird: “The first weekend was a great start and laid a good foundation. It was nice to get a win. I’m really proud of the work that everybody has done. Me and Mitch are pushing each other and the team towards the top of this championship. I think we will continue to do so for the rest of the year.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Mitch, you’ve been at Jaguar since the team entered Formula E. How has it developed?

Evans: “The contrast between when we started and now is huge: we’re a completely different team. We operate at a much higher level now. To be part of that progress has been really special, and it’s very rare for drivers to be able to experience that. In the first year, we finished at the bottom of the teams’ standings, and now we’re fighting at the front. To be part of that and help set that direction is just awesome.”

Did you know Jaguar would be a long-term project when your signed?

Evans: “I was always under the impression it was going to be a long-term thing. Contractually, it hasn't been like that: I had only a one-year contract initially, but it has progressed to build my reputation in the team so they would put their trust in me.

"It was tricky at first, when we weren’t the strongest team, so for the team to see that and potential in myself to bring them forward was a great thing.

"The team has been very honest, though. I was never under the impression that we would learn in the first year and the second year would be title contenders. It was always realistic, and the timeline has played out exactly as was set out to me.”

What’s the secret to success in Formula E for a driver?

Bird: “In Formula 1, it’s all about aerodynamics, air efficiency and monotonous fast pace. Formula E is about fast pace, but there’s a large chunk that's about being efficient, rather than being quick. There’s a constant chess battle going on, trying to work out what others around you are doing on energy, where they’re strong and where they might be weak. You try to save in certain places while you prepare to attack - and when you do attack, you don’t waste energy when doing it, because if you do that too many times, all you’re doing is burning energy and not going forwards. It’s the world’s fastest game of chess.”

Advertisement
Back to top

How do you manage the energy when you drive?

Bird: “You go down the straight and then lift off the throttle to coast. You then pull a regen paddle to get something back into the battery. You might need to brake, but you try to keep your minimum speed as high as possible through the corner without scrubbing any speed or overusing the rear tyre, while still trying to maintain a good exit. If you slow too much, you’ve got to get back on the power more, then you have to boost for longer out of the corner, and then your next lift point is earlier, so you use more energy and you’re less efficient – and then you get caught out towards the end of the race.”

Has trying to maximise your efficiency in Formula E made you a better road car driver?

Bird: “No. I’m a horrendous road driver…”

What does it mean to finally have a home race again?

Bird: “It’s very exciting to have a home race. I really loved the Battersea circuit, but I think three people across the road complained or something…”

Evans: “What about, the noise?”

Bird: “Exactly! Anyway, we’ve got a brilliant new venue in Excel, and it’s a world-first indoor-and-outdoor circuit. I’ve walked the circuit, and it will be a really cool event. Let’s hope us as a British brand can give British fans something to cheer about. Imagine winning that race: it would be huge publicity for Jaguar, and for me, I would be a very proud British driver.”

Evans: “And me. I’m part of the Commonwealth.”

You can be an adopted Brit if you win and a New Zealander if you don’t…

Evans: “We’ve got the same Queen, so we’re good.”

Bird: “You should have both flags to hold for that race…”

Evans: "Good plan. I will just wave the New Zealand one more."

READ MORE

London calling: Jaguar Racing's quest for home glory in Formula E​

Eight lessons Alex Lynn can teach us about Formula E

Used cars for sale

 Fiat Punto 1.2 Easy 5dr
2014
£2,980
68,124miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,989
66,596miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,000
69,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 3 Series 320d M Sport 4dr
2020
£3,000
2,401miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,198
72,919miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,200
43,222miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,220
45,570miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,622miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,295
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Mazda 6 Kuro corner

Mazda 6 2.0 Skyactiv-G Kuro Edition 2021 UK review

1 Hydundai Tucson PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Plug-in Hybrid 2021 review

1 Land Rover Defender V8 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 2021 UK review

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives