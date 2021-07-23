Q&A: Jaguar Formula E drivers Sam Bird and Mitch Evans

Jaguar Racing is heading to this weekend’s Formula E double-header in London – the brand's first first home race in 14 years – on a high: Sam Bird’s victory at the last event in New York has moved the Brit to the top of the points table.

The British team is also up to third in the teams’ championship, just five points adrift of leaders Envision Virgin Racing.

In another positive development, Jaguar has officially committed to the new Gen3 rules that will come into force for the 2022/23 season, making Formula E a key part of its wider Reimagine strategy to become an EV-only premium brand.

Bird, who previously raced for Envision Virgin, has already scored two wins this year and is now the only driver to win a race in all seven Formula E seasons. His team-mate Mitch Evans has raced for Jaguar since the team’s first FE season, and the New Zealander currently sits eighth in the drivers’ points after narrowly missing out on a victory in Monaco.

Autocar caught up with Bird and Evans ahead of this weekend’s London e-Prix.

Have you two perfected your team-mate comedy double act yet?

Bird: “Do we have a double act yet?”

Evans: “What do you mean by that?”

Usually, when I've done joint interviews with team-mates, they either get on really well or hate each other. I’m just trying to find out your relationship…

Evans: “Aaah, okay. Well... you will find out.”

Bird: “Honestly, it has been super easy. I’ve known Mitch for the best part of 10 years, we’ve gone through the ranks together. I’m a bit older, but we’ve done similar things at similar times. It has been super-easy to slip in next to Mitch, learn from him and work with him. We work together well both on and off the track.”

Mitch, you’ve been at Jaguar longer, and Sam has more experience of Formula E. It seems a good combination?