BTCC 2021: Moffat, Hill and Turkington take Croft wins

Aiden Moffat, Jake Hill and four-time champion Colin Turkington all took victories in the latest British Touring Car Championship event at Croft, while three strong finishes from title holder Ash Sutton helped bolster his points lead.

Here are the key talking points after the three races in Yorkshire.

Infinitis shine bright

With reigning champion Sutton running maximum success ballast in qualifying, it was his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 team-mate Moffat who stole the show by taking pole position.

The Scot then controlled the first race, resisting early pressure from MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST racer Hill to claim his fourth career BTCC win - and his first since 2018.

Senna Proctor was third in his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R after overtaking BMW racer Turkington on the opening lap, with Josh Cook (Civic Type R) fifth ahead of Sutton.

That finish set the tone for Sutton’s weekend: he added fifth place in the second race, and then third in the reverse-grid finale. While not spectacular, being able to rack up the points consistently is key to BTCC success, and helps Sutton tighten his grip on a third title.

Hill is king in race two

Having shadowed Moffat throughout the opener, Hill knew he would have an opportunity early in the second race when his rival was running full success ballast. Sure enough, with the tyres on Moffat’s rear-drive Q50 not up to temperature, Hill took advantage to jump past him at the Complex and storm off into the distance.

While Hill cruised to his first win of 2021, Moffat had to work hard to fend off a determined Cook.

Hill would add seventh place in the third race, and is now second in the championship standings, 29 points behind Sutton.