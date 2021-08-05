BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hybrid BTCC racer to make track debut at Silverstone
UP NEXT
E-bike review: Ribble Hybrid AL e Fully Loaded Edition

Hybrid BTCC racer to make track debut at Silverstone

Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla will take part in three races ahead of 2022 season
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
5 August 2021

The first car featuring the British Touring Car Championship’s new hybrid powertrain system is set to make its race debut at Silverstone next month, before the powertrain becomes compulsory for all competitors next year.

Former BTCC champion Andrew Jordan is set to contest three races at the Northamptonshire track on 26 September in the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla that has been used to conduct test work on the hybrid system.

The new hybrid system has been developed by Cosworth and features a 60V gearbox-mounted electric motor. Activating hybrid mode will provide drivers with an additional 40bhp, and the BTCC will use it to replace success ballast, with race winners getting restricted use of the hybrid system. 

The Corolla that Jordan will pilot is also fitted with the new 2022 customer TOCA engine, which has been developed by M-Sport.

To ensure that the hybrid does not interfere with the championship battle, Jordan will start all three races from the pitlane, regardless of how he fares in qualifying. 

BTCC boss Alan Gow said: “The plan is to run in free practices, qualifying and the three races. It will be invisible as far as championship points go, and wherever it qualifies it won’t be starting from there.

“Competing at our Silverstone event is part of its full development cycle. Although the hybrid components and engine have done far in excess of a season's worth of running, we want it to also go through a normal race weekend procedure. So whilst it won’t get involved in any real dicing with other cars, it's important that our fans and partners have the opportunity of seeing the hybrid car in action ahead of 2022."

READ MORE

BTCC 2021: Honda racer Rowbottom takes first win at Oulton Park

BTCC confirms full 2022 race calendar

Racing Lines: the man bringing hybrid power to the BTCC

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£14,995
15,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£15,077
11,119miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£15,480
8,553miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£15,495
7,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Vvt-i Hybrid Design 5dr Cvt
2018
£15,595
12,776miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon 5dr
2019
£15,699
4,337miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2019
£16,244
13,995miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Design 5dr
2020
£16,995
3,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 1.2t Vvt-i Icon Tech 5dr
2019
£16,995
12,604miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Corolla hybrid hatchback 2019 road test review - hero front

Toyota Corolla

Toyota's new British built hatchback sees the world’s best-selling nameplate return as a rebranded hybrid hatchback

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

View all latest drives