Hybrid BTCC racer to make track debut at Silverstone

The first car featuring the British Touring Car Championship’s new hybrid powertrain system is set to make its race debut at Silverstone next month, before the powertrain becomes compulsory for all competitors next year.

Former BTCC champion Andrew Jordan is set to contest three races at the Northamptonshire track on 26 September in the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla that has been used to conduct test work on the hybrid system.

The new hybrid system has been developed by Cosworth and features a 60V gearbox-mounted electric motor. Activating hybrid mode will provide drivers with an additional 40bhp, and the BTCC will use it to replace success ballast, with race winners getting restricted use of the hybrid system.

The Corolla that Jordan will pilot is also fitted with the new 2022 customer TOCA engine, which has been developed by M-Sport.

To ensure that the hybrid does not interfere with the championship battle, Jordan will start all three races from the pitlane, regardless of how he fares in qualifying.

BTCC boss Alan Gow said: “The plan is to run in free practices, qualifying and the three races. It will be invisible as far as championship points go, and wherever it qualifies it won’t be starting from there.

“Competing at our Silverstone event is part of its full development cycle. Although the hybrid components and engine have done far in excess of a season's worth of running, we want it to also go through a normal race weekend procedure. So whilst it won’t get involved in any real dicing with other cars, it's important that our fans and partners have the opportunity of seeing the hybrid car in action ahead of 2022."

