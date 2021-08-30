BACK TO ALL NEWS
BTCC 2021: Sutton takes title charge at Thruxton
BTCC 2021: Sutton takes title charge at Thruxton

Reigning champion takes fourth victory of season, while Josh Cook continues his Thruxton dominance
James Attwood, digital editor
30 August 2021

Double champion Ash Sutton scored his fourth British Touring Car Championship victory of the season at Thruxton to take firm command of the points race.

The Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 driver put in a trademark charging drive to win the second of the three races at the Hampshire speedbowl.

Josh Cook continued to build his reputation as the king of Thruxton with his seventh BTCC victory at the track. Adam Morgan won a BMW duel with Colin Turkington to win the finale.

Cook maintains Thruxton form

BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R driver Cook jumped from third on the grid into the lead at the start of race one. He then dominated, keeping Jake Hill (Ford Focus ST) at bay.

It continued his incredible form at the track: seven of Cook’s 11 BTCC wins have come at the Hampshire venue, including three from the two visits this year.

Tom Oliphant (BMW) was third, ahead of Rory Butcher (Toyota Corolla), Sutton and pole-sitter Dan Rowbottom (Civic Type R).

Sutton charges again

Sutton is the hardest-charger in the BTCC, and he proved that again with his run to victory in race two.

From fifth on the grid Sutton steadily worked his way through the order with a string of decisive moves, and then stealthily tracked leader Cook. With the latter running full success ballast he was always going to struggle, and on lap 11 Sutton slipped past at the first turn.

Cool held on for second, with Oliphant claiming his second podium of the day.With main title rival Tom Ingram (Hyundai i30 Fastback N) taking a best finish of fifth, Sutton’s title lead has now grown to 30 points.

Morgan edges Turkington

After finishing eighth in race two, Morgan drew pole for the finale, and held on for victory in a chaotic race featuring three safety car periods.

It wasn’t easy: Morgan was tracked throughout by four-time champion Turkington, but despite a late slide at the chicane he was able to withstand the challenge. Senna Proctor (BTC Racing) took third.

The next event is at Croft in Yorkshire on 19 September.

