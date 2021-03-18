BTCC 2021: Honda UK ends support for Team Dynamics

British Touring Car Championship racer Dan Rowbottom has agreed a multi-year deal with Team Dynamics to race for the Honda Civic Type R squad - but the outfit is set to lose backing from Honda UK this year.

The 32-year-old, who drove a Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes A-Class in the BTCC in 2019, will line up alongside returning triple champion Gordon Shedden in the team. Team Dynamics director Matt Neal, also a triple champion, has announced he is taking a year out of the sport.

Rowbottom’s race deal is part of a "multi-year partnership' between his sponsor Cataclean and long-time Dynamics backer Halfords. But Neal said Honda will not be supporting the team this year, meaning Dynamics will likely run as a privateer entry.

“Honda and Yuasa have both decided to focus on different challenges this year so we have been working hard over the winter to pull a package together that will still see us contending at the sharp end of the grid and ultimately achieve our goals and aspirations, which is winning titles,” said Neal.

Team Dynamics team manager James Rodgers added: “In these uncertain times, to get a multi-year deal means we can continue to invest and develop in our BTCC programme.”

Rowbottom took a best finish of 14th during his sole BTCC season in 2019. He has also raced in the Renault Clio Cup, in which he was a regular race winner, and in the NASCAR Euro Series.

Neal made his BTCC debut in 1991 and joined his father's Team Dynamics squad the following season. He has spent the bulk of his driving career since then with the outfit. In 1999, he became the first Independent class driver to take an outright BTCC race win and has won three titles with the squad, in 2005, 2006 and 2011. Team Dynamics secured works backing from Honda in 2010.

READ MORE

Gordon Shedden to replace Dan Cammish at Team Dynamics

Why Andrew Jordan stepped away from the BTCC

BTCC alters 2021 calendar to boost spectator hopes

Jason Plato returns to BTCC for 2021 season after year-long break