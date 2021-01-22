Jason Plato returns to BTCC for 2021 season after year-long break

Jason Plato will reclaim his spot on the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) grid after a 12-month sabbatical, having retained his seat with Power Maxed Car Care Racing.

Power Maxed ran a single Vauxhall Astra as an independent entry for the disrupted 2020 season after 98-time race winner Plato dropped out to focus his resources on the 2021 campaign. It will return to fielding a two-car entry this year but has yet to confirm its second driver.

Two-time champion Plato, who hasn't raced since winning the last event of the 2019 season, has competed in the BTCC almost constantly since 1997, taking a break in 2002 and 2003 to compete in stock car racing.

The 53-year-old hopes to achieve his landmark 100th victory with Power Maxed in the 2021 season and will make his 600th race start when the first round gets under way at Thruxton.

Plato said: “Obviously 2020 was less than ideal for many of us, but it gave me time to put a lot of things into perspective.

“I was lucky enough to be able to spend a lot more time than I normally would at home with the family, but I’m itching to get back in a race car now. It’s the longest I’ve been without racing, and it’s made me appreciate just how much I love it, and I've really missed my team.

“I’m excited about the future with Power Maxed Car Care Racing; winning the final race in 2019 has lit a fire underneath me, so I’m more than ready to get back out and win my 100th race.”

The 2021 BTCC season will begin later than planned, on 8 May, but is set to still run a 30-race calendar across 10 events.

