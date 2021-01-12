BTCC confirms full grid for 2021 season

The British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) has confirmed a full grid for the 2021 season that's due to start on 3 April.

All available TOCA BTCC Licences (TBLs) have now been issued to teams, and the 29-spot grid is now full. TOCA, the championship's organising body, has retained three additional TBLs - as it did last year - in line with its ambition "to gradually reduce the size of the BTCC grid".

Teams will confirm their names, drivers and sponsors in the coming weeks, before the finalised entry list is published in March.

The teams holding three spots on the grid are Brackley-based BTC Racing, reigning champions West Surrey Racing and Team Hard - which recently joined forces with Laser Tools Racing for the 2021 campaign, although the two will continue to enter their own cars.

BTCC boss Alan Gow said: “Although we're all going through this most incredibly gruelling period, it’s enormous testament to the strength and popularity of the BTCC that we have a full entry.

"Even more remarkable is the fact that a third of the grid will be new-build cars that have been constructed in the off-season. All of which means that we have yet another fabulous and even more unpredictable season in store.”

The BTCC has returned to a 30-race calendar for 2021, after the pandemic cut the number to 27 in 2020.

The flag will drop for the first time at Brands Hatch on 3 April, with races to take place at venues including Donington Park, Thruxton, Oulton Park and Knockhill, before the championship returns to Kent for the final event on 9 October.

Here's the full list of entries and the number of TBLs they hold:

BMR Racing (1)Boardley Motorsport (2)BTC Racing (3)Ciceley Motorsport (2)Excelr8 Motorsport (2)Aiden Moffat Racing (1)Motorbase Performance (4)Power Maxed Racing (2)Speedworks Motorsport (2)Team Dynamics (2)Team Hard (3)Trade Price Cars Racing (2)West Surrey Racing (3)

