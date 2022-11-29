Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto to step down

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto will leave his role at the end of the year.

Binotto was at the helm of what seemed like the Scuderia's revival earlier this year, with Charles Leclerc fighting eventual runaway winner Max Verstappen for early race wins.

Yet a disspointing second half of the season had Ferrari finish just over 200 points off Red Bull in the constructors' championship standings – and sitting just 39 points above third-placed Mercedes-AMG, which mustered only one victory.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari," said Binotto, who joined in 1994.

"I'm leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future.

"I think it's right to take this step at this time, as hard as this decision has been for me."

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year.

"As a result, we're in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport.

"Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”

Ferrari confirmed the hunt for its next team boss is already underway.