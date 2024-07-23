Ex-Ferrari F1 boss moves to Audi ahead of 2026 grid entry

Former Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto will head up Audi’s F1 project ahead of the team’s inaugural entry in 2026 with Sauber.

Sacked by Ferrari at the end of the 2022 campaign after several lukewarm seasons, Binotto – who joined the Scuderia in 1995 – takes over from Andreas Seidl, who was removed after just 19 months in post. Oliver Hoffmann, who headed up all Sauber companies, has also been sacked.

Audi’s statement suggests worries over the slow progress of getting the Sauber team ready ahead of its 2026 entry were the trigger.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, who will also take over Hoffmann’s role, said of the changes: “Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces and efficient decision-making processes.

“For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly.”

Binotto becomes both chief operating officer (COO) and chief technical officer (CTO) of Sauber Motorsport AG – the team Audi partnered with in 2022 and took full ownership of earlier this year.

He will be “responsible and accountable” for the “operative management and sporting success of the racing team” ahead of its 2026 entry. By that time, new chassis and engine regulations will come into force in F1.

Speaking about what Binotto will bring to the project and the team, Döllner said: “I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project.

“With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi."