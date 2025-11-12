The Audi R26 Concept has been revealed as a first look at the brand’s Formula 1 racer for the 2026 season.

Created by head designer Massimo Frascella and described as a “clear statement” of Audi’s new brand identity, the R26 joins the road-going Concept C sports coupé in adopting a minimalist look.

Its livery comprises simple geometric shapes and just three colours: silver, black and the red that has become synonymous with Audi’s racing endeavours, which will also be used for the brand’s four-ringed logo.

Audi has described its entry into F1 as a “strategic flagship”, highlighting the marketing value of the sport – it had 1.6 billion television viewers last year – and the opportunity for road car development offered by a forthcoming change in its technical regulations.

From 2026, F1 cars will be propelled by an equal split of combustion and electric power, rather than the current 85:15 ratio, tripling the amount of power generated by the cars’ electric motors. That, it is suggested, will provide invaluable knowledge in developing the next generation of hybrid and battery-electric drivetrains for road cars.

To that end, Audi is developing its own engine in-house, rather than purchasing a unit from Ferrari, Red Bull-Ford, Honda or Mercedes. Audi’s powerplant and its gearbox are being worked on in Neuburg an der Donau, a town near its headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany.

All the new engines will run on sustainable fuels, and the cars are set to be 30kg lighter than this year’s entries.

But Audi claims it isn't entering F1 solely for brand exposure or to develop its road cars. “We want to win,” CEO Gernot Döllner said in a statement. “By 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title.”