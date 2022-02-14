2022 Formula 1 preview: Williams unveils all-new car

Forget the years of Mercedes-AMG domination, forget the furore surrounding 2021’s finale and, most of all, forget the frequent difficulty that Formula 1 drivers have found in following and overtaking one another. Because this is 2022, the F1 season in which the formula undergoes its greatest change in nigh-on half a century.
The cars have been designed specifically to improve the show, with over-body aerodynamics swapped for under-body ground-effects aerodynamics. That wholesale change to the design of the cars also creates the first real opportunity for the competitive order to drastically change since 2014, and plenty of them have been talking up their chances.
Here we look at the way the land lies ahead of the 2022 season’s start in Bahrain on 20 March, with the teams listed in order of when they will unwrap their exciting new cars.
4 February: Haas-Ferrari
We would have called Haas’s 2021 season a total and utter embarrassment had it not publicly forewarned everyone that it would be painfully off the pace as it abandoned car development and threw all its resources at the new rules package. At least it wasn’t a totally unmitigated disaster, giving rookie drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin a year of invaluable experience. Michael’s son predictably trounced the oligarch’s son, but Mazepin simply has to rein in the pace difference if he wants to be given even a shred of respect. And pace is even more vital for the Haas team as a whole: if the throw-the-kitchen-sink 2022 car fails to return it to the points, its eponymous owner is likely to throw in the towel, too.
9 February: Red Bull Racing
Mercedes-AMG began the first turbo-hybrid era in a completely different league from the rest of the field and it took a whole eight years for anyone to climb up to its level, but the team that managed it was the mighty Red Bull. That success was in large part thanks to Honda’s power units – but there will be no Japanese branding on the dark-blue cars this year, as the manufacturer has, quite bizarrely, decided to quit F1. Fortunately, Sakura will continue to provide Red Bull (and sibling team AlphaTauri) this year before Milton Keynes takes over engine production. And as the aero rules change, we would bet that if anyone can exploit them to their fullest, it will be Adrian Newey, so expect the Red Bulls of newly crowned world champion Max Verstappen and his ‘minister of defence’, Sergio Pérez, to be up top again.
PS - The new cars look way cleaner without all that bargeboard crap. Also not reported too much, but various parts need to be covered in some form of rubber coating, so less carbon debris to cause safety cars - great move!
It was a complete and utter farce, and one man's monumental mistake. The FIA will announce the findings, and also the new rules, so they clearly know it was bad, and have said it was bad. I personally felt I invested 9 months in watching it, and it was decided by random application of rules in the final two minutes. It wasn't the pure sport is that F1 should be. I too want it fixed so it doesn't happen again - safety car rules have long since been flawed - lapped cars take forever to unlap, ability to change tyres and gain advantage, cars can unlap themselves, etc. but 100% set in stone rules about when a race can restart, maybe even throw a red flag if within 5 laps of end - so they can clear up debris and level the playing field so it's a sport again
I also want the FIA to give a detailed explanation of what happened and what was right and wrong about that race. Just to say they've fixed it isn't enough.
The number of mistakes Masi made during the season is not conducive to him continuing. He could have drawn a very large line for driving standards, he chose not to, and reaped the problems as the season progressed. Pushing a car off at the exit of corners when not fully alongside is ok by me, but during the entry and mid point of the corner isn't, but people who have raced may have other opinions.
Not an anti-Max commment, he's a great driver! Just don't make F1 artificial, leave that to BTCC, FE, etc.
Season not even started yet and the fiasco( his words not mine) is still talked about, unjustly? Really?, that sounds like playground talk, you only won because, if I hadn't done this,that, you wouldn't have won!, get over it!, it done, dusted, move on, however, I'm looking forward to this season.
Peter Cavellini; the problem is that what if it happens again therefore more trust in F1 goes away which means less money because fans aren't watching it anymore? The FiA did release a radio conversation between Masi and Red Bull Sporting Director Wheatley who told Masi to let the lapped cars go therefore allowing a one lap shoot out. Masi then followed Red Bulls instructions. This needs sorted out and Masi needs to be sacked to bring integrity back to F1.
As F1 is now "owned" by Libery Media, a US company that understands entertainment and not sport, I feel that there has been a bit of collusion to allow Max the win in order that the audience will go up in 2022 to see Lewis gain his historic entry into the record books before retirement.
"stage managed"?
Hell yes...