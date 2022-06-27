BACK TO ALL NEWS
BTCC 2022: local lad Lloyd dominates at Croft

Hyundai racer scores the double at Croft, before Honda driver Gordon Shedden earns third race victory
27 June 2022

Dan Lloyd bounced back from his big accident at the BTCC’s Oulton Park round two weeks ago to score a double win at his local Croft track. The Yorkshire driver was in imperious form in the first two races at Croft, before the Honda Civic Type R of Gordon Shedden reversed his topsy-turvy weekend to take the victory in the final round.

Feel-good story

It was a good news podium in the first race at Croft, because pole-sitter BMW driver Colin Turkington followed Lloyd home, as both drivers were involved in the high impact crash at Oulton.

Lloyd had qualified third, but got past the Honda of Dan Rowbottom at the first corner before then setting about Turkington, whom he also got past on the first lap. The Hyundai driver then managed to keep Turkington behind him for the remainder of the race, with Rowbottom following less than a second back.

It was Lloyd’s first BTCC win in four years and was clearly an poignant win: “I’m an emotional wreck, I really am,” said Lloyd. “The last two weeks have been hell and yesterday was good enough to come back and put it third on the grid. I’ve only had one win in the BTCC and that was here four years ago, to come back and do it after the team has completely rebuilt the car is just unbelievable.”

One-two for Bristol Street Motors team

Lloyd led home team-mate Tom Ingram for a one-two finish in the second race at Croft. Lloyd enjoyed a relatively stress-free run at the head of the field, having led the race away from pole, but Ingram had more work to do.

He managed to get past Rowbottom, impressively around the outside of the first corner, before then going after Turkington, from where Ingram ran to second at the flag.

Further back, Jake Hill and Ash Sutton scored valuable points, keeping them in the hunt in the overall championship.

Shedden scores second win of season

From being on the pace in both practice and qualifying, Shedden endured a frustrating start to the races as broken suspension earned him a DNF in the first race. A strong second race fightback earned him twelfth spot, before a dominant light-to-flag win in the final round. The Honda driver was 2.5 seconds ahead of Josh Cook by the end, a chasm in BTCC terms.

Cook’s second place was vital in his championship battle, as he’d only managed to finish fifteenth and eleventh in the weekend’s other races. It means that he slips to second place in the championship, just three points behind the leader Tom Ingram whose consistency at Croft paid off. Colin Turkington lies third as the BTCC circus enjoys its mid-season break ahead of the Knockhill round on 30/31 July.

