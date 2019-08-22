First Lexus EV will be urban-focused hatch

Lexus will make a long-awaited transition into fully electric propulsion with a forward-thinking small EV that is set to be revealed in concept form at the 2019 Tokyo motor show.

The as-yet-unnamed concept takes the form of a tall, boxy and city-friendly hatchback that wears a more futuristic design than any model in the brand’s 2019 line-up.

“We feel that our future could resemble this design,” Lexus vice-president Koji Sato told Autocar.

Next-level infotainment technology displayed on a pair of screens positioned on either side of the steering wheel will characterise the interior.

Although technical details and the production date for the first Lexus EV remain under wraps, Sato acknowledged the need to create a product that’s competitive and compelling. The firm is pouring a significant amount of money into the development of the powertrain technology it needs in order to honour its pledge of offering an electrified variant of every car it sells by 2025.

Engineers are designing a platform to underpin electric cars. It will likely be shared with Toyota, Lexus’s parent company. The two brands jointly plan to launch 10 electric models by 2025. Lexus is also placing a big research focus on in-wheel electric motors, although Sato conceded it will take years to make the technology a reality.

“We expect four wheels operating independently will offer greater agility, stability and excitement,” he said. “We will continue to pursue this exciting opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Lexus design boss Koichi Suga is defining the design of a production Lexus EV. Final design hasn’t yet been signed off by Toyota president Akio Toyoda, but he told Autocar the spindle grille won’t disappear completely.