New Mazda 3: UK prices for Skyactiv-X variants announced

Innovative powertrain available from £23,555; saloon variant lands in October
by Rachel Burgess
18 July 2019

Mazda has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for Skyactiv-X-powered variants of the new 3. 

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder powertrain, which uses the brand's newly developed spark plug-controlled compression ignition technology, can be equipped from £23,555. This starting price applies to both the hatchback variant and the saloon, which will arrive in the UK in October. 

The unit will be offered with a manual or automatic gearbox, and is available on four trim lines: entry-level Sport, Sport Lux, GT Sport and range-topping GT Sport Tech, which tops the line-up at a starting price of £29,775 for the hatch and £27,575 for the saloon. 

Sport trim comes equipped as standard with rear privacy glass, chrome detailing and a frameless rear view mirror, while Sport Lux adds keyless entry, a reversing camera and heated front seats. Higher up the range, GT Sport is offered with electrically adjustable leather seats, a heated steering wheel and Bose sound system, and top-spec models receive a 360deg camera and additional driver safety aids. 

All Skyactiv-X models feature a 7in digital instrument display and Mazda's new 8.8in infotainment central display, but 18 in alloy wheels, black badges and a wider exhaust tailpipe are added beyond Sport trim. 

The firm says the new engine combines the performance of a petrol engine with the fuel economy of a diesel.

The unit has been confirmed to deliver 178bhp and 165lb ft of torque, while producing a fuel economy of up to 52.3mpg on the WLTP cycle, with CO2 emissions from 96g/km. The economy and CO2 figures depend on model, wheel size and choice of gearbox.

The powertrain will also include Mazda's M Hybrid system, a 24V mild-hybrid unit that can regain energy under braking. 

The new Skyactiv-X engine is the most marked feature of the new 3, given that it has the potential to breathe new life into petrol power amid stricter emissions and efficiency targets. It also promises “superior initial response, powerful torque, faithful linear response and free-revving performance”, says Mazda. 

Powertrain boss Ichiro Hirose confirmed to Autocar that the powertrain is scalable for petrol engines with more or less displacement.

The Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus rival, unveiled at the Los Angeles motor show, features the Japanese car maker's new design language seen on the Vision Coupé concept of 2018. 

The Skyactiv-X unit is the third to become available on the 3: the car was initially launched with a 120bhp 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol featuring a 24V mild-hybrid system (starting from £20,595) and a 114bhp 1.8-litre Skyactiv-D diesel (starting at £22,395).

First drive: Mazda 3 Skyactiv-G 2019

The new Mazda 3 introduces the firm's new Skyactiv Vehicle Architecture, an umbrella term for a number of new structures including seats that maintain the natural curve of the spine and a ring-structure bodyshell that increases rigidity, reduces transmission lag and improves noise, vibration and harshness levels.

All of these features form part of Mazda Premium, a goal by the firm to position itself more in line with traditional premium car brands.

The latest version of Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system, an option exclusively on hatchbacks in GT Sport Tech trim, works with the car’s torque vectoring to control torque distribution between the front and rear wheels. This makes the car respond better to driver input than previously, according to Mazda. It is the first four-wheel drive family hatch the company has offered since the 323 AWD. 

Inside the new 3, Mazda said it has focused on ergonomics and ensuring a good driving position and visibility. 

The infotainment system has been redesigned to be more intuitive to use, while speakers have been positioned, following research, to ensure excellent sound quality.

Safety systems include a driver monitoring system that uses an infrared camera and LED to observe the driver and sounds an alert if the system considers the situation is dangerous. 

Comments
41

jason_recliner

28 November 2018

Every other hatch looks a bit daggy in comparison.

BritInToronto

28 November 2018

Beautiful designs, outside and in!!

steve102

28 November 2018

superstevie

28 November 2018
What a cracking looking hatch! No doubt some will bemoan about the rear seats being dark, or that visibility will be poor. Fine, buy a golf. Me, I'd much rather have this. Kinda reminds me of the mk1 Leon.

Peter Cavellini

28 November 2018

 Best design in a long time from any Car makers ?, it looks sporty, purposeful, I just hope it does drive as well as it looks.

Peter Cavellini

28 November 2018

 Best design in a long time from any Car makers ?, it looks sporty, purposeful, I just hope it does drive as well as it looks.

LP in Brighton

28 November 2018

The introduction of this compression ignition petrol hybrid sounds like a real breakthrough. That's if it achieves the promised real world fuel efficiency while delivering acceptable NOx emissions and refinement, which must have been challenging.

It proves that there can be life yet in ICE engines and that, in the short to medium term, developments such as this (and Toyota and Honda's Atkinson cycle engines) can deliver better CO2 reductions than a small number of EVs mainly purchased as additional vehicles can.

And yes, I think it looks pretty too! 

xxxx

28 November 2018

Could that C pillar be any bigger and the rear view/side windows any smaller. Be interested in the size as it looks longer than the last model. But, I do like the fact they 've given alot of thought to the driving position and seats.

At the end of the day it'll sell about the same the previous version in Europe, which is nothing special.

FMS

28 November 2018
YES & YES. Now explain to the rest of us, exactly what your thoughts would be 1) if it is longer than the last model and 2) if it is shorter than the previous model...what difference does it actually make and why?. TwIT, the w is silent, as you should be.

Actually bearing in mind blind spots are dangerous I'm hoping you get one.

