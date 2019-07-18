New Mazda 3: UK prices for Skyactiv-X variants announced

Mazda has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for Skyactiv-X-powered variants of the new 3.
The 2.0-litre four-cylinder powertrain, which uses the brand's newly developed spark plug-controlled compression ignition technology, can be equipped from £23,555. This starting price applies to both the hatchback variant and the saloon, which will arrive in the UK in October.
The unit will be offered with a manual or automatic gearbox, and is available on four trim lines: entry-level Sport, Sport Lux, GT Sport and range-topping GT Sport Tech, which tops the line-up at a starting price of £29,775 for the hatch and £27,575 for the saloon.
Sport trim comes equipped as standard with rear privacy glass, chrome detailing and a frameless rear view mirror, while Sport Lux adds keyless entry, a reversing camera and heated front seats. Higher up the range, GT Sport is offered with electrically adjustable leather seats, a heated steering wheel and Bose sound system, and top-spec models receive a 360deg camera and additional driver safety aids.
jason_recliner
Clean, Sleek, Exciting Styling
Every other hatch looks a bit daggy in comparison.
BritInToronto
Stunning!!
Beautiful designs, outside and in!!
steve102
I would like to thank you for
superstevie
What a cracking looking hatch
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
Peter Cavellini
Just super!
Best design in a long time from any Car makers ?, it looks sporty, purposeful, I just hope it does drive as well as it looks.
Peter Cavellini.
LP in Brighton
Never mind the appearance
The introduction of this compression ignition petrol hybrid sounds like a real breakthrough. That's if it achieves the promised real world fuel efficiency while delivering acceptable NOx emissions and refinement, which must have been challenging.
It proves that there can be life yet in ICE engines and that, in the short to medium term, developments such as this (and Toyota and Honda's Atkinson cycle engines) can deliver better CO2 reductions than a small number of EVs mainly purchased as additional vehicles can.
And yes, I think it looks pretty too!
xxxx
Safety first
Could that C pillar be any bigger and the rear view/side windows any smaller. Be interested in the size as it looks longer than the last model. But, I do like the fact they 've given alot of thought to the driving position and seats.
At the end of the day it'll sell about the same the previous version in Europe, which is nothing special.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
FMS
xxxx wrote:
YES & YES. Now explain to the rest of us, exactly what your thoughts would be 1) if it is longer than the last model and 2) if it is shorter than the previous model...what difference does it actually make and why?. TwIT, the w is silent, as you should be.
xxxx
FMS you are the saddest troll on the internet.
Actually bearing in mind blind spots are dangerous I'm hoping you get one.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
