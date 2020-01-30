Goodwood Festival of Speed 2020: first details confirmed

The theme for the 2020 edition of Britain’s biggest motoring event – the Goodwood Festival of Speed – will be ‘The Maestros - Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders’.

Goodwood says this year’s event, to be held as always on the Duke of Richmond’s country estate in Sussex, will pay tribute to revered teams, manufacturers, drivers and riders “with the skill, courage and determination to win across multiple motorsport disciplines”.

Belgian racing legend Jacky Ickx is the first to confirm that he will be in attendance. His notable achievements include six Le Mans 24 Hours wins, consecutive drivers’ titles in the World Endurance Championship, eight F1 grand prix wins and two Spa 24 Hours wins, as well as victories in the hard-fought Paris-Dakar Rallye Raid and the Bathurst 1000.

He said: “The Duke of Richmond has built up a monument based on respect and with that special touch that we probably call soul. Without doubt it’s touching to have been invited to such a celebration. Years ago, we were freelance in a way: we could race everywhere, in different categories – it wasn’t a narrow path.”

Other motorsport greats to be celebrated this year include the late John Surtees, Sir Stirling Moss, Graham Hill, Jim Clark, Dan Gurney and Kunimitsu Takahashi, who have each claimed important victories across a range of disciplines.

The Duke of Richmond said: “The heyday of the Goodwood Motor Circuit coincided with a time when some astonishing talent could be seen winning in different cars from one week to the next or even during the same race meeting. It is this level of artistry which we will be paying tribute to with our 2020 theme.”

The format of the show will remain largely unchanged. The new ‘Arena’ area will return for a second time to host demonstrations from world-renowned drifters and stunt professionals, while the iconic hillclimb, Michelin Supercar Paddock and Cartier Lawn display will host dynamic and static displays of important vehicles of all genres.