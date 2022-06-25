What's on show at Goodwood's Cartier Style et Luxe

There are a lot of cars on show at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed, but in a little corner of the grounds stands some incredibly rare examples.

Tucked away to the left of the main house, you'll find the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn, where the "most beautiful cars are presented in exceptional condition", Goodwood says.

Here, we detail each of those cars which are on display this year.

Bucciali TAV8-32 V12 ‘Flèche d’Or’ (1932)

Equipped with a 16-cylinder engine, this outrageous, but beautiful, car comes from French firm Bucciali. The name ‘Flèche d’Or’ means Golden Arrow and refers to the unique bodywork this car has. Of the six created, only three remain in existence.

Bugatti Type 57 C Atalante (1938)

An entirely new design created by Jean Bugatti, the son of founder Ettore, just 570 of the Type 57 were ever produced - and sold for a high price too. It features an eight-cylinder 3.3-litre engine, which is considered to be one of the founder’s greatest creations.