What's on show at Goodwood's Cartier Style et Luxe

Considered to be the finest concours d'elegance in the world, it is where the most beautiful cars are presented at the FoS
News
5 mins read
25 June 2022

There are a lot of cars on show at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed, but in a little corner of the grounds stands some incredibly rare examples.

Tucked away to the left of the main house, you'll find the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn, where the "most beautiful cars are presented in exceptional condition", Goodwood says.

Here, we detail each of those cars which are on display this year.

Bucciali TAV8-32 V12 ‘Flèche d’Or’ (1932)

Equipped with a 16-cylinder engine, this outrageous, but beautiful, car comes from French firm Bucciali. The name ‘Flèche d’Or’ means Golden Arrow and refers to the unique bodywork this car has. Of the six created, only three remain in existence.

Bugatti Type 57 C Atalante (1938)

An entirely new design created by Jean Bugatti, the son of founder Ettore, just 570 of the Type 57 were ever produced - and sold for a high price too. It features an eight-cylinder 3.3-litre engine, which is considered to be one of the founder’s greatest creations.

Delahaye 135 MS (1935)

Seen as one of the best pre-war French sports tourers ever created, this 135 MS was one of the highly desirable ‘Modifée Spéciale’ (MS). It was completely restored in 1989, taking nearly two years.

Elva GT160 (1965)

One of just three Elva GT160s built, this car is chassis number two. Used as a road car in the UK, it then headed to the USA to be raced competitively. It then returned to the UK for more racing. It is powered by a unique Buick V8.

Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (1965)

The 275 GTB/4 is considered to be the finest GT car ever built, this model being the first Ferrari road car to employ a four-cam engine with a design that was a direct result of the racing engines used by the Scuderia in previous years.

Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona (1970)

The evolution of the 275 GTB/4 was a milestone in the history of high-performance front-engined sports cars. Its sleek, modern and influential design was matched by a developed 4.4-litre V12 motor. 

Ferrari 330 GT Coupé by Michelotti (1967)

Making its UK debut at the Festival of Speed, this unique car was originally sold as a Ferrari 330 2+2. Following an accident, the chassis had to be rebuilt, so famous US Ferrari importer Chinetti sent it to Carrozzeria Michelotti to have it rebodied.

Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso (1963)

Built for a period of just 18 months, this car was the brainchild of Pininfarina, who wanted to make a car that was more comfortable than its sister the 250 GT SWB. It is considered by many as the most beautiful Ferrari ever built.

Ferrari Model 250 Pininfarina Coupe (1954)

The first Ferrari to carry the now legendary 250 name. This model one was the fourth to roll off the production line out of the 21 cars made. It was one of the last Ferrari’s to use the Aurellio Lampredi-designed V12 engine.

Ferrari 288 GTO (1984)

Based around the beautiful Pininfarina-designed 380 GTB, the 288 GTO was the first in a line of ‘special series’ Ferrari production cars. The 280 GTO was reportedly created so Ferrari could compete in Group B racing.

Ferrari Enzo (2002)

Named in honour of the company’s founder, this limited-run hypercar - just 399 were made - it was one of the fastest cars of the time. Its 651bhp V12 redlined at an ear-busting 8,200rpm, and pushed the Enzo to a top speed of 218mph. 

Ferrari F40 (1989)

Built to mark Enzo Ferrari’s 40th anniversary of founding the car maker, the F40 was introduced as the ultimate supercar of the day. It was also the last to be personally overseen by the man himself. 

Ferrari La Ferrari (2014)

Ferrari’s first ever road car to be equipped with an F1-derived hybrid powertrain was claimed at launch to be the most ambitious production car the firm had ever made, boasting the most extreme performance of any Ferrari road-going model.

Lancia Delta HF 4x4 (1986)    

This is the car that replaced the Rally 037, and went on to win six constructors' championships. This is the model that started Lancia’s rally legacy.

Lancia Fulvia 1.3 S Monte Carlo (1972)

This special edition of the Fulvia Coupe, the Monte Carlo is a was a homage to the famous victory of Lancia driver Sandro Munari’s in 1972. It is painted in the same rally livery. This special helped keep the car’s interest alive.

Lancia Integrale EVO 2 Final Edition (1992)

This car is the arguably the ultimate EVO, number 109 of the final 250 Lancia Delta Inegrale EVO 2s ever built. All Final Editions were produced with the same Rosso Amaranto livery.

Lancia Stratos HF Stradale (1974)

The dramatic Stratos was the first car Lancia to be developed specifically for rallying, replacing the successful but ageing Fulvia V4 Coupe. It made its competitive debut in 1972.

Lancia Astura Series 4 (1938)

The first choice of discerning connoisseurs who appreciate quality of design, engineering and construction, this legendary car was first introduced in 1931. This model, the Series 4, was designed by Italian firm Pininfarina,

Lotus Europa S1 (1966)

The Type 46 was Lotus’ first mid-engined road car, and one of the pioneers of any production car that used this configuration, 

McLaren F1 GTR (1995)

This was the fist of the 1996-spec F1’s, and is the press car of the time. The car, which is said to be a 50:50 racecar/roadcar split, was sold to its current owner in 1999.

McLaren F1 GTR Longtail (1997)

This Longtail version of the F1 was the ultimate development of the model, and despite a longer nose, and huge wing, it was actually 75kg lighter than the original.

McLaren F1 (1993)

Of the 107 F1’s produced, just 64 made it as a road car. This is one of them. Each car took 3000 hours to build. 

McLaren F1 (1997)

This was the 49th F1 build, and arguably the most famous – but for all the wrong reasons. Originally owned by actor Rowan Atkinson, it was infamously involved in two accidents.

McLaren F1 High Downforce (1993)

This is not our standard F1. This variant has been packed with aero, and was the first ever production car to be designed by a full team of Formula One-trained aerodynamicists.

McLaren F1 XP4 (1993)

This F1 was the fourth experimental prototype developed by McLaren. It was used for gearbox and endurance testing.

René Bonnet Djet (1964)

The grand daddy of all mid-engined sports cars, the featherweight Djet holds the honour of being the world’s first mid-engined road-going sports car. It was launched by Le Mans class-winning driver and engineer René Bonnet.

Unipower GT (1967)

Launched at the 1966 Racing Car Show, the Mini-powered Unipower took the specialist car market by storm, and is considered as one of the best limited-production sports car of the 1960s.

