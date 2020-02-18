New 2020 Hyundai i20 leaked ahead of official debut

Images of the next-generation Hyundai i20 supermini have appeared online ahead of its official debut at the Geneva motor show next month, showing the results of a significant styling overhaul.

The model looks to remain true to the spy shots and preview renders we've previously seen, featuring a more aggressive stance than its predecessor and a front end modelled after its smaller i10 sibling.

The latest iteration of Hyundai's corporate grille design features, flanked by a pair of angular LED headlights inspired by those on the flagship Santa Fe SUV. A prominent chrome strip running the length of the window line indicates Hyundai's intentions to move the model upmarket to compete with the Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.

Now that the heavy body disguise seen on camouflaged prototypes has been lifted, we can see that the i20's overall shape and short overhangs bear a resemblance to the larger i30.