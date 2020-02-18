New 2020 Hyundai i20 leaked ahead of official debut

Images of the next-generation Hyundai i20 supermini have appeared online ahead of its official debut at the Geneva motor show next month, showing the results of a significant styling overhaul.
The model looks to remain true to the spy shots and preview renders we've previously seen, featuring a more aggressive stance than its predecessor and a front end modelled after its smaller i10 sibling.
The latest iteration of Hyundai's corporate grille design features, flanked by a pair of angular LED headlights inspired by those on the flagship Santa Fe SUV. A prominent chrome strip running the length of the window line indicates Hyundai's intentions to move the model upmarket to compete with the Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.
Now that the heavy body disguise seen on camouflaged prototypes has been lifted, we can see that the i20's overall shape and short overhangs bear a resemblance to the larger i30.
Join the debate
scotty5
355x15x29
Is it just me or has todays sketch artists not worked out that the wheel is supposed to go round in circles inside the wheel arch?
That i20 looks to have 355 x 15 x 29 tyres fitted.
gavsmit
£20,000?
Just wondering how far short of £20k this latest new supermini will be priced from, considering the ridiculous pricing of other recent new superminis like the Peugeot 208.
I agree with Scotty about the sketch - it will have as much in common with the production model as a toilet brush (that's either an actual toilet brush or a Hyundai designer's sketch of one).
MrJ
If it looks as handsome as
If it looks as handsome as the design sketches, I might buy.
If it's a productionised dullmobile, I'll stick to Tesla.
Peter Cavellini
Not bad?
Well, no, I dare say it's better looking, the only hope is that it ar least as better than the Fiesta.
Bimfan
Neat and inofensive.
Neat and inoffensive styling for a neat and inoffensive car. Not sure where the unique selling point comes from though as Hyundai's previously low pricing seems to be a thing of the past..
Andy_Cowe
Nice
It looks quite good. It is certainly better than many recent designs from other manufacturers that have overly large pillars at the rear that make the cars look dumpy and restrict rear vision.
superstevie
The front, I like. The rear
The front, I like. The rear looks odd, like the lights are too low down
