Geneva motor show axed for fourth consecutive year

The 2023 Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled “due to uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics,” according to an official statement.

Originally planned to take place over two legs – Geneva in February and Doha, Qatar in November – the show is now limited to the latter; its debut at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The Qatari event will take place on a biennial basis as part of a tie-up with Qatar Tourism.

This is the fourth consecutive year in which the Geneva show has been cancelled; the 2022, 2021 and 2020 events were axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maurice Turettini, president of the permanent committee of the Geneva International Motor Show, said: “We have done everything possible to ensure that we could host GIMS 2023 in Geneva in February.

“The enhanced event format and project had been very well received.

“But in the end, the risks overweighed (sic) the opportunities."

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, added: “In these uncertain times, many brands are not in a position to commit to participating in a show in Europe in the winter.

“After assessing all the elements, it has become clear to the foundation that the 2023 Salon cannot take place in Geneva as planned.

“For the brands that wanted to participate in Geneva, the fans and the loyal visitors to our Geneva Salon, we regret that we had to decide to cancel this 2023 edition."