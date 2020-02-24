Aston Martin DBX gains bespoke Q options for Geneva

Aston Martin has introduced a collection of bespoke options for its recently launched luxury DBX SUV, intended to show the car’s “darker side” ahead of its upcoming appearance at the Geneva Motor Show.

Three levels of options, provided by the brand’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, are available: ‘Q by Aston Martin - Commision’, which allows customers to tailor options to their personal specifications, ‘Q by Aston Martin - Collection’, which offers a new matte grey colour option, carbon fibre additions under the front splitter and side sills and black tread and sill plaques, and a final level, ‘Q by Aston Martin - Accessories’.

Under the Commission option, the DBX gains several exclusive features. Inside, diamond jewellery can be added to the black leather seats, while a never-before-seen-on-a-DBX carbon fibre coating on the central console and door inserts is intended to add an “eye-catching” look to the cabin. 22” gloss black wheels can be specified on the outside.