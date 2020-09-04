BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alpine A110 Legende GT makes first UK appearance
Alpine A110 Legende GT makes first UK appearance

French sports coupé one of two limited edition models due to go on sale in 2020
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
4 September 2020

Alpine has brought its limited edition A110 Légende GT to the UK for the first time. 

The French sports car made back-to-back appearances at the London Concours and Concours of Elegance Hampton Court Palace - two of only a handful of motor shows to go ahead since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Légende GT is billed as “the most refined interpretation of the A110 to date”, and conceived as a more long distance-friendly version of the acclaimed sports car

Based on the current A110 Légende, the GT can be told apart from the standard car by its gold badging and 18in alloy wheels, translucent white rear light clusters and amber-coloured leather seats. It will be sold in three colours: Deep Black and Abyss Blue, which are already available on the standard A110, and a new option called Mercury Silver, seen in public for the first time here. 

The car’s seats are six-way adjustable as standard, while additional bespoke interior features include a 12 o’ clock steering wheel marker, brown panel stitching, carbonfibre trim elements and a commemorative numbered plaque on the centre console. An extra storage unit between the two seats underlines the variant’s touring potential. 

The A110’s 1.8-litre turbocharged engine is unaltered; the Légende GT packs 249bhp, can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and will hit a top speed of 156mph. A performance exhaust, uprated Brembo brakes, parking sensors, a reversing camera and upgraded speaker system feature as standard. 

Just 400 units will be offered worldwide, with prices starting from £59,140 in the UK – roughly a £10,000 premium over the standard A110 Pure.

Alpine has also revealed the A110 Color Edition, which will be available for a limited time in a new, unique colour each year. For 2020, the Color Edition is painted in Sunflower Yellow, a shade taken from Alpine’s original colour palette from the 1960s. 

Driven this week

  • Jeep Renegade 4xe front
    4 September 2020
    First Drive
    Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
    Jeep's first plunge into electrification is on in its most popular and...
  • Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front
    4 September 2020
    Car review
    Honda e
    Honda has waited while the electric car segment has grown. Has it delayed too...
  • Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    3 September 2020
    First Drive
    Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
    Titanium, carbonfibre, Ohlins dampers… this is an E-Type, but not quite as...

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
The Color Edition is based on the range-topping A110 S, and as such is powered by an uprated version of the A110’s four-cylinder motor, producing 288bhp. That model’s performance-oriented chassis set-up also features.

Rounding off Alpine’s three-pronged unveiling is the Atelier Alpine personalisation programme, which will offer 29 new heritage-inspired paint colours for the A110, each of which will be applied to just 110 cars. The special hues can be specified for all models in the A110 range for an additional £4200.

Comments
2

xxxx

3 March 2020

That's an expensive lick of paint, storage bin, and different wheel design. oh nearly forgot the plaque

Peter Cavellini

4 September 2020

 I was liking it till I read the asking price, almost £60K!, sorry, but this is a case of what you could be driving secondhand for that kind of money, I thought it'll be between £40-50K maybe, it looks that kind of price range, but, £60K?, taking the urine me thinks.

