Alpine A110 S 2019 review

It's easier to explain what the new Alpine A110 S isn't, actually; and it's not A110 v2.0. Alpine chief vehicle engineer Jean-Pascal Dauce – not so much the new David Twohig as the original, since he worked on the A110 project in the concept design phase when it was still a joint venture with Caterham and then returned to Renault’s motorsport department only to be brought back when his successor departed – is very clear about that.
“We have had the S planned from the earliest stages of the project,” he explains, “because we knew that a part of the Alpine customer base would want more from the car. More power, more speed, more grip and precision, and better track suitability. It’s as simple as that. We would probably have introduced it earlier if not for the mess that changing emissions laws have made of our business these last 18 months.
"We’re not answering any criticisms of the car with this version, or addressing what we consider to be failings,” he goes on. “Frankly, we don’t think it has too many of those – and the reaction of the market and the media would seem to agree.” To prove his point, he explains that the regular A110 is expected to outsell the new A110 S by about three to one.
If that turns out to be true, it’ll prove yet again how special and unusual this compact, lightweight sports car is – in a segment where so many buyers gravitate by default towards the most powerful and performance-tuned version of the car they’re considering. It’ll prove that most Alpine owners really get the ‘less is more’ philosophy that underpins so much about this car.
Boris9119
Wise Conclusion I Suggest
True words written in the conclusion, and might I add an example of just how good Zuffenhausen is at making ever faster Porsche's equally better Porsches. As for the Alpine, bypass either version, after all their owned by the Cayman?
Boris9119
Credit to Autocar
Credit to Autocar for not lowering itself to the standards of EVO Magazine which now regularly prostitutes itself to vendors and suppliers. Read their take on the Alpine S which includes the reference to "significant flaws" in all it's competitors, yet fails to mention "significant flaws" in each vehicles previous road test??? And guess how many EVO journalist contributors have fessed up to personally owning an Alpine......
