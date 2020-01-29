Alpine unveils rally-inspired A110 SportsX concept

Alpine has unveiled the new SportsX concept as an off-road-oriented reworking of its A110 sports coupé.

Unveiled at the International Automobile Festival in Paris, the SportsX concept has been jointly developed by Alpine’s design and engineering teams, and is said to take inspiration from the original A110’s rallying success in the 1970s.

The concept is based on the entry-level A110 Pure, albeit raised by 60mm for enhanced ground clearance, and widened by 80mm. It is powered by the same 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder as the production model, producing 249bhp and 239lb ft.

Visual modifications include black contrasting wheel arches, bonnet and roof, with rally-style fog lamp tape and a purpose-built ski rack paying homage to the original model’s motorsport heritage.

Alpine has stated that the model is not available for sale, and has not hinted at plans to put the concept into production. Deliveries of the competition-spec A110 Rally, which is much more substantially modified than the new concept, are expected to begin in the next few weeks.

The original A110 is renowned as one of the most successful rally cars of its era, taking victories at the 1971 Monte Carlo Rally and winning the first World Rally Championship in 1973.

Read more

Alpine A110 Pure 2019 UK review​

Alpine readies rally-spec A110 for international competition​

Andrew Frankel's car of the decade: Alpine A110​