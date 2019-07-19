All-new electric Fiat 500 spied testing ahead of 2020 reveal

An all-new electric Fiat 500 city car, the 500e, has been spied testing in California, ahead of its launch at the Geneva motor show in 2020.
The sighting of the camouflaged prototype comes just a week after Fiat said it would invest 700 million Euros on the electric city car, to include a new production line in Mirafiori, Italy. Fiat hopes to produce 80,000 examples of the new 500e.
The car will be sold alongside the existing 500, which will continue to be powered by conventional petrol engines as well as receiving styling and technical updates.
The all-new electric 500 will sit on a bespoke electric car platform, according to Fiat boss Olivier Francois, with the same platform potentially earmarked for use if the the new Panda-inspired Centoventi concept makes production. The electric 500 will be a key part of Fiat's transformation in Europe into a brand focusing on small electrified city cars.
"The car will stay true to everything you know about the 500, but will be entirely new," said Francois. "Under the skin it will be radically different, but otherwise you will recognise the size and proportions.
“But it is a big statement, starting our electric path with the 500. We are doing it with that car for reasons of pricing. It is clear that we cannot sell an electric 500 for the same entry price of today’s 500, but what’s clear is that more than half of our 500 customers today do not buy entry-level models. In fact, for them a 24,000 euro price is normal today.
“If you look at our electric competition, they are priced around 32,000 euros. The leap then from 24,000 to 32,000 is not so much, especially if you factor in government grants for electric vehicles.
catnip
The much talked about
The much talked about Giardiniera version of the current (pre-facelift) 500 never actually materialised, hopefully it will be different next time round. Its got to be better than the 500L and 500L MPW.
Riley 1.5
Electric 500
I've seen one in Budapest, admittedly with a California registration, last October at a charging point. Perfect size for me, the three door 500 is exactly the type of electric car I want since I don't drive long distances, or need a five door car. Up until now electric cars have been larger than I want, so this 500 is a car I can't wait to try.
AndyT
I dont think we can belive
I dont think we can belive anything this man says. So basically Fiat will only consist of a belated and overdue new 500 with an electric variant and a new Panda - a car which only sells in big numbers in Italy.
The Punto, once Europe's best selling car, has already been killed off without a replacement.
I see the Fiat marque being Italy's Rover - a slow decline until it has gone and all of its own doing.
si73
AndyT wrote:
A lot of Rovers decline was due to poor management, agreed, but dont forget BMW asset stripped them and sold off the remnants, Fiat is part of a larger group so doesnt necessarily need to be making cars for all segments that the other brands can successfully sell in, it could effectively be like smart or mini, just producing niche cars, in this case electrified city cars. I'm hoping your slow decline prediction is wrong.
It is a shame they didn't invest in the punto though as it is still a good looking car that just needed modernising to keep up with the competition. From best selling modern supermini when launched its barely changed which is a shame.
gussy51
Fiat will be a Mini rival
streaky
Unmistakable design?
I feel nervous about this. The problem with the 500 is that it looks so right; so how do you improve on it? Fiat have already corrupted the design language with the 500Ls that just don't work (the 500X is OK) and there is also its past record of having spoilt two versions of the Punto with unsuccessful facelifts (one being on the current version which was then reversed!). Also, styling of the current Panda is not a patch on the previous one. Things must move on but if I were in Fiat's styling team, my heart would be in my mouth somewhat!
JMax18
Must be really hard to
Must be really hard to maintain an icon.
I'd love to see a manufacturer just leave it aesthetically, and update it as technology progresses. Surely there comes a point where you just have to say: leave it.
xxxx
First full electric 500?
Regardless of the title/main text it's been on sale in te US for some time where's its struggled to get into 3 figures for some months. They just look to expensive for what you get
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
eseaton
There is an atmosphere of
There is an atmosphere of madness pervading the car industry at the moment. It is as if it wishes to bring about its own demise as quickly as possible.
The once mighty Fiat will shortly become the maker of just two little electric cars in a completely unproven market.
Mini2
€24,000? Normal?
Sorry but where is it "normal" to spend €24,000 on a 500? Pricing (and the willingness to be okay with the pricing) is being wrongly justified. So many drivers of 500s do not have the cash for €24,000 on a 500e. Surely the average (UK) price of a *new* 500 is around £12k, taking into account deals etc? It's a shame that people who spend less on cars are willingly being denied developments in technology. The revamped ICE 500s had best be a big improvement to align.
"Work hard and be nice to people"
