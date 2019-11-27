Volkswagen ID 4: electric SUV winter tests in curious disguise

VW's second production ID model is due on sale in second half of 2020, and prototypes are seen in cold weather testing phase
27 November 2019

Volkswagen's next ID production model, the ID 4 crossover, has again been caught in prototype form with a rather unusual method of disguise.

In these new cold weather testing shots we can clearly see the same body profile, with the rising and falling shoulderline, imposing front-end and high haunches, as the camouflaged ID 4 prototype shown off at September's Frankfurt motor show during the launch of the ID 3

However, it appears Volkswagen has attempted to throw spy photographers off the scent with disguise details, particularly at the front, trying to pass it off as a Vauxhall/Opel SUV. The chrome grille and front and rear light designs are the clearest evidence of this. 

Despite the camouflage, the new EV appears to retain many of the same exterior themes as the ID Crozz concept car, which was first shown more than two years ago and then reworked for the 2017 Frankfurt motor show. 

The electric crossover-style SUV will be a big part of the VW ID brand's range offensive in the US, as well as in Europe. Previous spyshots gave us a glimpse of the production model next to its hatchback sibling. 

The bodywork similarities of the two prototypes suggest the ID 4 will be closely linked to the ID 3 it is testing alongside, albeit slightly larger and sporting more evident SUV design cues. 

Although VW was giving away little information about the car at Frankfurt, to keep the focus on the company rebranding and the launch of the production ID 3, the Kia e-Niro rival is set to go into production in the middle next year.

Volkswagen ID 3 2020 review

Two production versions of the ID Crozz will be offered: a coupé-SUV in the vein of the original concept and this straight SUV model with a more conventional roofline and tailgate design. We can also see it has conventional rear doors, ditching the sliding items of the 2017 car. It's not yet clear if the coupé variant will also adopt this approach, but it's likely.

The ID 4 will be built in Europe, the US and China, cementing its status as a truly global model and a crucial kingpin of the brand's rapid EV rollout.

"As early as 2020, we aim to sell 100,000 all-electric Volkswagens [per year]," said VW Group chairman Herbert Diess at the Crozz concept's 2017 unveiling. "But this is just the beginning. By 2025, annual sales could increase tenfold to one million vehicles." 

Diess said the new ID electric car line-up will be offered alongside traditional combustion-engined and hybrid-powered VW models.

The ID 4 aims to combine the dynamic lines of a modern-day sports car with the all-terrain capability of a dedicated off-roader. It's said to offer interior space on a par with the Tiguan Allspace, a new long-wheelbase version of VW’s best-selling SUV model.

The ID Crozz concept is 4625mm long, 1891mm wide and 1609mm tall, putting it in between the five-seat Tiguan and seven-seat Tiguan Allspace in terms of dimensions. The wheelbase is 2773mm.

The MEB-based ID Crozz features two electric motors – one mounted within the front axle, and one at the rear - powered by an 83kWh lithium ion battery housed within the floor structure. The front electric motor sends its 101bhp and 103lb ft to the front wheels. The rear unit delivers 201bhp and 228lb ft to the rear wheels, giving the car a combined output of 302bhp and 332lb ft of torque.

This is just under 100bhp more than the powertrain used by the rear-wheel-drive ID hatchback, intended to offset a likely weight increase. The ID 4 is set to have a range of more than 311 miles, with no specific figure yet quoted. No performance figures have been revealed, though VW says it intends limiting the top speed to 112mph.   

With the car's large battery mounted low down within the floor structure and the electric motors also housed within the axle assemblies front and rear, VW also claims it possesses a front-to-rear weight distribution of 48:52. VW officials have talked up the dynamic qualities, suggesting the new platform and chassis provide a “large spread between handling and comfort”. 

17

gussy51

11 September 2017
Apart from the ID Buzz, the other ID concepts have been nice but just a bit anonymous in their grey colour schemes. This looks much better though. Where the designers influenced by the Brazil only VW SP2 that was based on the original Beetle? Something about the nose, side windows and rear lights is strongly reminiscent of it

Bazzer

11 September 2017

Anyone know what price bracket this is set to be in?  Half a story, again!

autoindustryinsider

11 September 2017

They forgot to style it. But it'll sell in droves of course.

Takeitslowly

29 July 2019
autoindustryinsider wrote:

They forgot to style it. But it'll sell in droves of course.

 

autoindustryinsider?

 

Ah, you might be the greeter that welcomed my mate to the used car lot on the high street?.

Tornadorot

12 September 2017

The bottom of the rear window appears to be level with the driver's eyeline. Hope they equip it with a full-time rear view camera!

Peter Cavellini

29 July 2019

  Other than premium car design, the mainstream stuff is bouncing along the bottom, nothing radically new,brands just keeping up with each other.

Boris9119

29 July 2019

It seems pretty clear VAG is holding back a full blown electric Golf, given they have designed from scratch all these alternatives. But why? Is it to protect legacy factory's and jobs, or is it because these 'new' models will have a bigger profit margin? The latter seems unlikely so what's the real reason?

jepomopa

30 July 2019
Boris9119 wrote:

It seems pretty clear VAG is holding back a full blown electric Golf, given they have designed from scratch all these alternatives. But why? Is it to protect legacy factory's and jobs, or is it because these 'new' models will have a bigger profit margin? The latter seems unlikely so what's the real reason?

I can't tell you the real reason for; according to my opinion they want to make a car that has no comparison on the market

brauhut

19 September 2019

The Golf MQB platform doesnt make sense to force into an EV car. Would be too expensive, not roomy nor drive-appealing as a from scratch EV car such as the ID.3 on the MEB platform.

Big teddy

2 November 2019
Probably trying to get the ICE version right first, are they still as bad as the mk 1,2,3,4s?

