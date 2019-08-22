New electric Hyundai concept has 1970s-style design

Hyundai has announced the first details of an electric concept car that will make its debut at the Frankfurt motor show.

Called the 45, it's said to feature styling references to the brand’s first production car - the Mitsubishi-powered Pony hatchback - which launched in 1974.

A preview image of the new EV shows off a retro-style LED rear light bar that will display a matrix flourish upon start-up.

Elsewhere, we can see hints that the 45 will bear a resemblance to sibling firm Genesis’ recent Mint concept, sporting a rakish rear roofline, a narrow rear window, extended wheel arches and a low, wide stance.

As well as paying tribute to the brand’s historic design work, Hyundai says the 45 will “act as a symbolic milestone for Hyundai’s future EV design”.

There's currently no production intent for the 45; it acts as a design study, rather than a preview of a particular future model. A Hyundai spokesperson said the concept is based on a new EV platform and will “preview the potential for EV designers in the future”.

The 45 will make its first public appearance alongside an all-new version of the Hyundai i10 supermini and the limited-run i30 N Project C hardcore hot hatch.

Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai's design chief, said earlier this year that the firm’s styling language needs to be further differentiated from that of sibling brands Genesis and Kia.

He said: “Our core task is to differentiate the design philosophy of the three brands, not least because we have a big share in Korea.

“We need to differentiate each model, otherwise the landscape is too homogenous.”