Bentley's next bespoke Mulliner car brings most powerful W12 yet

Bentley will unveil the most powerful car in its 105-year history on Tuesday, 7 May.

It will be the third model from the brand’s reinvigorated Mulliner coachbuilding division, after the Bacaclar and Batur. Only 16 examples will be built.

Bentley said the new car will receive its “most potent” W12 engine to date, pushing it past the 740bhp and 738lb ft outputs of its outing in the Batur.

The marque added that this will be one of the final appearances of the W12, which has featured in its cars since the Continental GT arrived in 2003. More than 105,000 examples of the powerplant have been built since then, making it the most abundant 12-cylinder engine of the modern era.

Discounting the bespoke Mulliner cars, all future Bentleys are set to be electrified. The firm will start by using plug-in-hybrid powertrains with V8s, before launching its first battery-electric car in 2026.

Bentley has yet to confirm further details about the new Mulliner model, but a preview image released by the firm suggests the car will further progress the new design language introduced with the Batur.

It features a similar rear lighting set-up but gains a sloping ducktail spoiler, suggesting the car may have a more sporting character than its predecessor.

Mulliner has been instrumental in Bentley’s recent success. As well as limited-run supercars, it also offers extended customisation for the Bentayga, Continental and Flying Spur. More than half of the brand’s order book in 2023 comprised Mulliner-fettled cars, which contributed to Bentley's second-best financial performance to date.