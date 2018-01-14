2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt revealed

163mph, 475bhp Mustang special edition pays homage to film’s most famous Pony Car
Jimi Beckwith
14 January 2018

Ford has revealed the latest iteration of its Mustang Bullitt; the 475bhp and a 420lb ft of special edition paying tribute to the famed film car on its 50th anniversary. 

It’s the third time Ford has created a Bullitt edition Mustang - the first came in the Mustang’s fourth generation in 2001, and then again in 2008 for the fifth-generation Mustang, regarded as a reinvention of the model. 

The Ford Mustang Bullitt, based on the 2018 version of the car due to reach Europe this spring, gets a special livery inspired by the classic 1968 Mustang in the McQueen epic, best known for its car chase scene. The Bullitt also gets a series of mechanical modifications to cement its status as the most special Mustang in the range.

Speed is up over the regular 5.0-litre Mustang’s 155mph top speed, at 168mph, thanks to the uprated power output - the standard car puts out 444bhp. 

It’s marked out by Dark Highland Green paint (black is also available), with gunmetal finished 19in torque thrust aluminium wheels red painted brake calipers and black front grille. At the rear, the Bullitt false petrol cap shows the car’s significance. 

On the inside, there are Recaro seats, the upholstery is finished with green stitching, there’s an 8-ball gearknob and the Bullitt Electronics Package, which adds sat-nav, a premium sound system, blind spot monitor and cross-traffic alert, as well as driver memory seats and mirrors. 

The model was revealed tonight on the eve of the Detroit motor show at a special event, where it was driven onto the stage by Molly McQueen, granddaughter of Steve McQueen. The model driven on stage tonight will be auctioned off for charity.

Ford will launch the Bullitt in summer, at a price that's well short of the Mustang GT350. It's affordable, one of the reasons Steve McQueen chose the car for the film 50 years ago in October. Production will be a limited number but enough for keen markets like UK. Ford is not disclosing how many will be made, although it will be more than the GT350. 

Production will be limited, but not so limited that would prevent it from leaving the US to export markets. To that end, an as yet unspecified number of Mustang Bullitts will come to UK from this summer.

Read more

Ford Ranger added to US line-up as mid-size pick-up demand rockets

Ford Mustang review

Used car buying guide: Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang revealed with comprehensive updates

Our Verdict

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang V8 Fastback

The Ford Mustang is available in the UK in right-hand drive for the first time, but does the rest of this American muscle car fit the UK car scene?

Join the debate

Comments
6

Peter Cavellini

14 January 2018

Nice, could they put the original interior back in , at least there wouldn’t be such a see of Black plastic!,for the money I’d expect a better quality interior...?

Peter Cavellini.

289

14 January 2018

....they didnt quite get the colour right (but I am just grateful that there is a 'green' colour option on the colour chart),  & the original still looks best, but then this is mean as hell!

I couldnt understand why they hadn't tapped into the whole Bullitt/Steve McQueen thing with the new Mustang before now, but at last the penny has dropped.

I really like this car!

JOHN T SHEA

15 January 2018

I'm not holding my breath waiting for the black Dodge Charger Bullitt...

pupepujave

15 January 2018

nice

http://www.homework5.com

pupepujave

15 January 2018

Nice, could they put the original interior back in , at least there wouldn’t be such a see of Black plastic!,for the money I’d expect a better quality interior...?

http://www.homework5.com

Boris9119

15 January 2018

The Ford Mustang GT is a decent value proposition, what's why I see 30-40 in my son's High School car park each day. This really is nothing other than a great way to get buyers to pony up more $$ for what is essentially a Mustang GT. Nothing wrong with that, but nothing for petrolheads to get excited about. Me, I would divvy up the extra and buy a GT350.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall VXR8 GTS-R
    Vauxhall VXR8 GTS-R
    Car review
    12 January 2018
    Vauxhall bids farewell to its line of Aussie performance legends in some style with the limited edition VXR8 GTS-R
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    Car review
    12 January 2018
    Alfa Romeo’s first SUV aims to hoist the handling panache of the Giulia saloon
  • Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI
    Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 115PS 2018 UK review
    First Drive
    11 January 2018
    Sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo arrives in the UK with a emphasis on safety and refinement. Could that be enough to see it become supermini king?
  • Skoda Karoq 1.6 TDI 115 SE
    Skoda Karoq 1.6 TDI 115 SE 2018 UK review
    First Drive
    11 January 2018
    The smaller Skoda Karoq diesel is a sensible choice, if a little underpowered; even in base SE trim, though, you're unlikely to be left wanting for kit
  • Toyota Yaris GRMN
    Toyota Yaris GRMN 2018 review
    First Drive
    10 January 2018
    First new-breed Toyota hot hatch is expensive but within sight of its best-handling rivals. Troubled in some ways, but appealingly honest, engaging, characterful and different