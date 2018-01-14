2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt revealed

Ford has revealed the latest iteration of its Mustang Bullitt...
...the 475bhp and a 420lb ft of special edition paying tribute to the famed film car on its 50th anniversary
It’s the third time Ford has created a Bullitt edition Mustang
The first came in the Mustang’s fourth generation in 2001
...and then again in 2008 for the fifth-generation Mustang, regarded as a reinvention of the model
Speed is up over the regular 5.0-litre Mustang’s 155mph top speed, at 168mph
...thanks to the uprated power output - the standard car puts out 444bhp
It’s marked out by Dark Highland Green paint, with gunmetal finished 19in torque thrust aluminium wheels red painted brake calipers and black front grille
At the rear, the Bullitt false petrol cap shows the car’s significance
Ford has revealed the latest iteration of its Mustang Bullitt; the 475bhp and a 420lb ft of special edition paying tribute to the famed film car on its 50th anniversary.
It’s the third time Ford has created a Bullitt edition Mustang - the first came in the Mustang’s fourth generation in 2001, and then again in 2008 for the fifth-generation Mustang, regarded as a reinvention of the model.
The Ford Mustang Bullitt, based on the 2018 version of the car due to reach Europe this spring, gets a special livery inspired by the classic 1968 Mustang in the McQueen epic, best known for its car chase scene. The Bullitt also gets a series of mechanical modifications to cement its status as the most special Mustang in the range.
Speed is up over the regular 5.0-litre Mustang’s 155mph top speed, at 168mph, thanks to the uprated power output - the standard car puts out 444bhp.
It’s marked out by Dark Highland Green paint (black is also available), with gunmetal finished 19in torque thrust aluminium wheels red painted brake calipers and black front grille. At the rear, the Bullitt false petrol cap shows the car’s significance.
On the inside, there are Recaro seats, the upholstery is finished with green stitching, there’s an 8-ball gearknob and the Bullitt Electronics Package, which adds sat-nav, a premium sound system, blind spot monitor and cross-traffic alert, as well as driver memory seats and mirrors.
The model was revealed tonight on the eve of the Detroit motor show at a special event, where it was driven onto the stage by Molly McQueen, granddaughter of Steve McQueen. The model driven on stage tonight will be auctioned off for charity.
Ford will launch the Bullitt in summer, at a price that's well short of the Mustang GT350. It's affordable, one of the reasons Steve McQueen chose the car for the film 50 years ago in October. Production will be a limited number but enough for keen markets like UK. Ford is not disclosing how many will be made, although it will be more than the GT350.
Production will be limited, but not so limited that would prevent it from leaving the US to export markets. To that end, an as yet unspecified number of Mustang Bullitts will come to UK from this summer.
Read more
Ford Ranger added to US line-up as mid-size pick-up demand rockets
Used car buying guide: Ford Mustang
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
The interior....
Nice, could they put the original interior back in , at least there wouldn’t be such a see of Black plastic!,for the money I’d expect a better quality interior...?
Peter Cavellini.
289
Being picky....
....they didnt quite get the colour right (but I am just grateful that there is a 'green' colour option on the colour chart), & the original still looks best, but then this is mean as hell!
I couldnt understand why they hadn't tapped into the whole Bullitt/Steve McQueen thing with the new Mustang before now, but at last the penny has dropped.
I really like this car!
JOHN T SHEA
I'm not holding my breath
I'm not holding my breath waiting for the black Dodge Charger Bullitt...
pupepujave
nice
nice
pupepujave
Nice, could they put the
Nice, could they put the original interior back in , at least there wouldn’t be such a see of Black plastic!,for the money I’d expect a better quality interior...?
Boris9119
"Special Edition Special"
The Ford Mustang GT is a decent value proposition, what's why I see 30-40 in my son's High School car park each day. This really is nothing other than a great way to get buyers to pony up more $$ for what is essentially a Mustang GT. Nothing wrong with that, but nothing for petrolheads to get excited about. Me, I would divvy up the extra and buy a GT350.
Add your comment