New BMW i3 Urban Suite features lounge-style two-seat interior

BMW has revealed a luxurious two-seat reworking of its i3 electric hatchback ahead of a public debut at next week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Called the i3 Urban Suite, the reconfigured EV is said to offer “a mobility experience tailored entirely to the passenger’s individual needs”, while proving that “luxury travel in the future will have nothing to do with vehicle size”.

Inside, there is seating for a driver and a rear passenger. The rear bench has been removed to make way for a single armchair-style seat and wooden desk arrangement, complete with lamp and storage tray.

In place of the original front passenger seat, there is a curved, floating-style footrest, with further luxury-oriented upgrades including a flip-down screen and a personal ‘sound zone’. The dashboard and driver’s seat are unchanged from the standard model.

The materials used in the construction of the new interior are eco-friendly, in line with BMW’s "commitment to sustainable mobility". The floor mats, for example, are made from recyclable materials and are themselves fully recyclable.

BMW said: “The aim was to create an inviting space with a high feelgood factor in which to spend time – the perfect place for relaxing, enjoying in-car entertainment or focusing on work in a laid-back setting.”

During the CES show, a fleet of i3 Urban Suites will be used as chauffeur-driven shuttles around Las Vegas. They can be booked via a bespoke smartphone app. There are no confirmed plans to put the model into series production, though.

