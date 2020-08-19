BACK TO ALL NEWS
Update: Bristol joins Leeds in reversing plans for Clean Air Zone
Update: Bristol joins Leeds in reversing plans for Clean Air Zone

Bristol City Council plans alternative scheme that won't charge fees for entry, while Leeds conducts review into viability as pollution levels fall
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
20 August 2020

Two city councils planning to introduce fee-based Clean Air Zones are revising their plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bristol has joined Leeds in considering an alternative scheme that won't charge households or businesses with older, more polluting vehicles to enter city limits. 

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees confirmed that changes to people's working and travelling habits meant there was less need for such an extensive scheme.

"Our plans have always been about cleaning up our air in the fastest possible time and not being anchored to one method," Rees said in a statement.

"We must be flexible in our approach and work together to get this right as a city. Everyone has a role to play in reducing air pollution, and if we all rise to the challenge, we can avoid bringing in costly measures.

“We will continue to do the work needed for the charging options we’ve already been developing. It's right that we explore new opportunities in line with the dramatic changes in our lifestyles, travel and income that residents and small businesses experienced following lockdown. The end result could actually achieve cleaner air faster whilst avoiding unintended negative consequences caused by charging vulnerable communities in Bristol.”

Bristol last year proposed both a Clean Air Zone and, in a smaller area of the city, a ban on privately owned diesel vehicles. The government has raised concern over the latter, meaning alternative plans need to be drawn up before a Clean Air Zone must be imposed in March next year.

Earlier this week, Leeds City Council has delayed plans to introduce a low-emissions zone in the city centre, following a sharp drop in local emissions during the pandemic. 

It was set to come into force from 28 September but, along with similar schemes in Birmingham and Bristol, was delayed until 2021 when nationwide lockdown measures were imposed at the end of March. 

Birmingham is the only city still sticking to the original plan, claiming that local emissions are still above legal levels.

For the Leeds scheme, heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches would have incurred a daily fee of £50 if they didn’t meet Euro 6 emissions standards, with taxis and private hire vehicles charged £12.50. Private cars, motorcycles and light goods vehicles were to be exempt.

The future of the Leeds project is now uncertain, pending the findings of a review into the long-term impact of the pandemic and the effectiveness of existing measures. 

Councillor James Lewis said that “local air quality has actually been improving for some time” and “Leeds residents now breathe air that's considerably cleaner and safer than just a few months ago”.

If pollution levels in the city remain with legal limits, Lewis added, Leeds City Council “will no longer have the support of the government to introduce a charging Clean Air Zone”. It's now working to determine whether emissions will ever reach illegal levels again. 

As well as a significant fall in traffic levels during the pandemic, more widespread use of low-emissions vehicles and new pedestrian and cycle schemes have contributed to the drop in pollution levels. 

As part of its £270 million Connecting Leeds initiative, the council is improving the city’s public transport offering, expanding its cycle lane network and creating new pedestrian zones with the aim of reducing traffic and emissions levels in the centre. 

Lewis said: “I recognise that, at an already uncertain time, this latest update will be frustrating for many businesses. However, I would like to ask drivers and operators for their continued patience whilst we carry out this urgent review. I hope to be able to clarify the future of the Leeds CAZ in the autumn.

“Tackling the climate emergency and protecting the health of everyone in Leeds remain priorities for this council. Regardless of any future decision on the charging zone, we will continue to deliver schemes that enable sustainable travel and the shift to zero-emissions vehicles."

405line

20 August 2020

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is urging shoppers to help give the West End’s retail precincts a much-needed footfall and sales boost by taking a trip into town.

It comes shortly after new figures from the New West End Company showed that footfall in West End was still 63 per cent down on the same time last year despite retail lockdown restrictions easing eight weeks ago.

That may or may not have something to do with increasing the duration of the congestion charge and the the actual amount charged, but I suspect it wasn't a good move to have made  at peak pandemic as people switched to online shopping even if they actually like physically shopping which means they are already somewhat better off ordering whatever via their computers. Not certain what planet some of these people are living on, anyway get this through your thick heads: PEOPLE DO NOT REALLY NEED TO GO OUT OF THEIR WAY TO SHOP IN A HIGH STREET. THEY ONLY NEED TO GO THEIR FOR SPEACIALIST SERVICES THAT CANNOT BE DONE EASILY ONLINE OR REMOTELY.

 

 

 

LucyP

20 August 2020

FirstBus whose group CEO had to go, after a £327m loss in 2018, and lost £152m in 2019, bu then had to spend how many £millions on a fleet of new buses for Leeds so that they could keep operating, when there was nothing wrong with the existing buses, which were not very old, except for not meeting Euro 6.  Now it seems that new buses were not required after all. At this rate, if First go bust, there might not be a bus service at all. Someone needs to tell these Communist town halls run by Thunberg types, that we care more about there being a bus than what its exhaust emits.

Vertigo

20 August 2020
LucyP wrote:

FirstBus whose group CEO had to go, after a £327m loss in 2018, and lost £152m in 2019, bu then had to spend how many £millions on a fleet of new buses for Leeds so that they could keep operating, when there was nothing wrong with the existing buses, which were not very old, except for not meeting Euro 6.  Now it seems that new buses were not required after all. At this rate, if First go bust, there might not be a bus service at all. Someone needs to tell these Communist town halls run by Thunberg types, that we care more about there being a bus than what its exhaust emits.

Deputy

20 August 2020

The Bristol plan was a classic case of non engineering people in charge.  No decent global standard bans a type of fuel or vehicle but sets a requirement for the maximum emissions allowed and then engineers can work out how to do it.  Just banning diesels would mean the cleanest diesel not allowed in (even if it stored all it's particulates) but the dirtiest old petrol pumping out loads of filth would be fine!

Peter Cavellini

20 August 2020

  Headless Chickens is a phrase that springs to mind, nobody has a fair solution, and as someone said, you can shop at the touch of a Button and have it delivered to your Door!

