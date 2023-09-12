BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How to register your car as ULEZ-compliant
UP NEXT
New 2024 Alfa Romeo small SUV shown in leaked images

How to register your car as ULEZ-compliant

There are several hoops to jump through to prove an older car is compliant, but it is possible
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
4 mins read
12 September 2023

The London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) was expanded on 29 August, requiring drivers of some older petrol and diesel cars to pay for travel through the city’s 32 boroughs.

Most petrol cars made before January 2006 and most diesel cars made before September 2015 don't meet the standards, but there is a number of notable exceptions.

The easiest way to check whether you will have to pay the ULEZ charge is to use the online emissions checker operated by Transport for London (TfL).

Related articles

However, not all cars that meet the required benchmarks for nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions are flagged by the website as being ULEZ-compliant.

This is often because the cars were registered before the Euro 3 standard was introduced in January 2001, which began the practice of tracking NOx separately from hydrocarbons. If the NOx and PM requirements aren't listed on the car’s V5 document, TfL automatically determines compliance based on age, thus barring models predating 2001.

The good news is that, if you can prove that your car meets the requirements, you can apply to register it as ULEZ-compliant.

What are the ULEZ emissions requirements?

A Mk2 Nissan Leaf driving past a ULEZ road sign in Central London

Petrol cars must meet the Euro 4 standard for nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, emitting fewer than 0.08 grams of NOx per kilometre driven.

Diesels must meet this same benchmark for NOx emissions and must also produce fewer than 0.0045g/km of particulate matter, in accordance with Euro 6 standards.

How do I find out my car’s emissions?

White smoke billowing from the exhaust of a navy-blue car

Your car’s tailpipe emissions can be found in the ‘vehicle details’ section of its V5 document, listed in accordance with the Euro emissions standard that was in effect when it was registered.

If your V5 doesn't list NOx emissions separately, you will have to consult the certificate of conformity (CoC) that was supplied with the vehicle when it was new. This proves its compliance with European emissions (and safety) regulations.

However, if you aren't the first keeper of your car, it's unlikely that you will still have the original CoC, as such non-essential documents are often discarded or lost as cars change hands over the years.

Some manufacturers offer replacement CoCs, but some will only do so for newer vehicles. Lexus, for example, will provide certificates only for vehicles that are fewer than 20 years old, citing “the high demand of enquiries” for older cars. Many manufacturers will also charge more than £100 for a replacement CoC.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

How do I apply to make my car ULEZ-compliant?

A person in a blue shirt takes handwritten notes while looking at a Macbook laptop

You can apply to register your car for ULEZ using the TfL website. You will need a copy of the V5C and a copy of the CoC. If you don't have the CoC, you can provide a letter from the manufacturer’s homologation department stating which Euro standard it meets.

Of course, if your car doesn't meet the benchmarks for NOx and PM emissions (if the latter is applicable), TfL will deny your application. If it does, TfL will add it to the ULEZ database.

Some motorists have reported that their cars were added without them being notified of the fact, so it’s worth checking the site regularly after submitting your application.

Which older cars are actually ULEZ-compliant?

There are many examples of pre-2001 cars with engines that should theoretically comply with the ULEZ standards, given that post-2001 examples are indeed registered as compliant.

For example, a 2002 Toyota Yaris with the 1.0-litre 16-valve VVTi petrol engine is considered compliant, but one registered in 2000 – before Euro 3 standards came into force – isn't.

However, it's difficult to say with absolute certainty whether such a car would be considered ULEZ-compliant, given the limited number of people who have applied for compliance instead of replacing their car with something newer.

There's greater clarity around cars more popular with enthusiasts, who make the extra effort to register their car as compliant rather than replacing it with a newer one.

The Lotus Elise S1, Lotus 340R and later examples of the MG F – which all share the Rover K-Series engine – are all reputed to be compliant with the NOx requirements.

Owner's clubs and online forums can be a good source of information concerning cars with a cult following.

Classic cars that qualify for the historic vehicle tax exemption – built more than 40 years ago and registered as such with the DVLA – are exempt from paying the ULEZ charge. Thus all vehicles built before 1 January 1973 are automatically exempt.

Advertisement
Back to top

used cars for sale

Mazda CX-5 2.2 SKYACTIV-D Sport Nav Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,800
37,248miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic Black Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£45,999
7,846miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh SE Auto 4WD 5dr
2020
£29,999
37,502miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh HSE Auto 4WD 5dr
2020
£38,999
11,871miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh HSE Auto 4WD 5dr
2022
£45,499
4,121miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£27,142
42,820miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,250
22,686miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Nissan Juke 1.6 Tekna XTRON Euro 6 5dr
2017
£10,643
63,031miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi S4 Avant 3.0 TDI V6 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£39,290
20,390miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives