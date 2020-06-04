UK new car registrations down 89% year-on-year in May 2020

UK new car registrations fell 89% year-on-year last month as a result of the nationwide lockdown, making it the worst May for car sales since 1952.

Latest figures from the SMMT reveal that just 20,247 cars were registered last month, down from 183,724 in the same month last year. Of these, 12,900 were for private sales and 6638 were fleet purchases.

Despite the year-on-year decline, the figures mark a near-five-fold increase over new car registrations in April, when 4321 cars were sold. Click-and-collect car buying services were given the green light on 13 May, meaning manufacturers could begin selling cars again under strict social distancing measures.

The SMMT records declines in the market for every car segment and fuel type, except pure-electric vehicles, which saw a 21.5% year-on-year increase as pre-ordered premium cars - such as the Tesla Model 3 and Jaguar I-Pace - were delivered to customers.

The Model 3 topped the UK new car sales chart for the second month running, with the 852 units delivered accounting for nearly 5% of all registrations last month. The model's relatively high sales can be attributed to the completion of online pre-orders made on Tesla's website before the lockdown was imposed. A number of sales are also likely to be to company fleets taking advantage of electric vehicles being newly exempt from benefit-in-kind tax.

April's best-sellers list featured a number of unexpected models, such as the Peugeot Rifter and Ford Tourneo Custom, but figures for May show signs of a return to normality, with the Vauxhall Corsa, Ford Fiesta, Mercedes A-Class and Ford Focus rounding off the top five.

Registrations of plug-in hybrids were down 65.1% and petrol cars 90.5%, but diesel was hardest-hit, with sales in this segment dropping 93% compared to April 2019.

The latest decline means the overall market is now down 51.4% in the first five months of 2020, with half a million new car registrations since 1 January, compared to more than one million across the same period in 2019.

Showrooms in England have now been allowed to re-open for the first time in more than two months, but dealerships in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland remain closed.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “After a second month of shutdown and the inevitable yet devastating impact on the market, this week’s re-opening of dealerships is a pivotal moment for the entire industry and the thousands of people whose jobs depend on it.