UK new car registrations fall 97% in April due to coronavirus lockdown

New car registrations in Britain were down 97% year-on-year in April, due to the lockdown restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Just 4000 cars were sold last month, the lowest levels in Britain since the 1946, a year after World War Two, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal. 161,064 cars were registered in April last year.

The figures were described as “no surprise” by SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes, with car dealerships forced to close throughout the month as part of measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The government has begun talks to open dealers, with 11 May mooted as the earliest possible date, Autocar revealed last week.

The SMMT has said that 70% of those 4000 registrations were companies stocking up their fleets, meaning orders would have likely come in before the lockdown. Most other cars were sold to support key workers, mostly from wholesalers or direct from manufacturers via online channels.

The industry body has revised its forecast for 2020 as a whole, and is now expecting overall registrations to drop to 1.68 million compared with 2.3 million in 2019.

Manufacturers are slowly resuming production operations across Europe and the wider world as demand begins to recover. Car production resumed yesterday for the first time since the lockdown measures began in the UK, as Rolls-Royce restarted its Goodwood factory. A number of European countries have now exited their lockdown measures, too.

More updates to follow

