Uber stripped of London operating licence over safety concerns

Uber’s licence to operate in London hasn't been renewed by the Transport for London (TfL) regulator, striking a huge blow for the ride-hailing firm.
The operating licence of the American company, which was granted a two-month probationary extension by TfL in September, will expire by Tuesday. The decision not to renew was taken due to “several breaches that place passengers and their safety at risk”, TfL said in a statement.
A ‘senior Uber employee’ told the City A.M. newspaper that the company is “confident” of getting a licence extension, but a source close to TfL claims this could still not materialise.
Uber will likely appeal the decision, however, during which time it will be able to carry on operating in London.
A statement from TfL said: “Despite addressing some of these issues, TfL does not have the confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time”.
Reports suggest there will be a decision on a potential licence extension later today. Sources at TfL told tech outlet Wired that they're concsidering forcing Uber to collect biometric data of its drivers to ensure security and safety standards are met.
Read more:
Uber vs London cab vs sat-nav: which is best?
Uber flying taxi cars to take to the skies by 2020
Join the debate
xxxx
On going story
As seems the way these days the big corporations will lobby, influence and tie TfL up with an expensive legal process that Londoners can't afford. I hope I'm wrong in this case!
Ski Kid
not impressed with using Uber in Romania
you end up paying for the drivers mistakes,and your life in their hands to save afew quid,not worth it.
catnip
If there are genuine issues
If there are genuine issues over passenger safety, then how does it make sense for probationary licence extensions to be granted? Surely the licence should be suspended until the situation is resolved?
Rtfazeberdee
UBER drivers are a damn menace
They stop in the middle of the road to wait for passengers or drop them off when there are parking spaces available, they need driving lessons to get them to realise you don't stop traffic. They are the most discourteous drivers on the road
Symanski
Black cabs.
More to do with protectionism for Black cabs than Uber's safety.
You book an Uber you get the registration of the car coming, the type, colour, and even details on the driver.
Get in a black cab and you don't know who it is. One driver in Glasgow was giving his victims glasses of Champagne claiming he'd just won a big prize in the lottery. Then raped them in the back of the cab! It's believed he pounced upon over 100 victims. How is that "safe"?
xxxx
Symanski wrote:
Think I'd rather know if he was properly insured/licensed than he had a blue Toyota.
'Details of driver' apparently that was the main reason UBER lost it's license, 14,000 trips were undertaken by a driver with fake id!
Symanski
Private hire.
In Glasgow and Edinburgh they are classed as private hire and have to go through the same approval process as them. Is this not the case in London too?
Not forgetting that there's also cases of fake black cabs in London so no system is immune.
Thekrankis
Kahn tired of being mayor?
Open goal gift to his opposition.
Add your comment