Uber stripped of London operating licence over safety concerns

Uber’s licence to operate in London hasn't been renewed by the Transport for London (TfL) regulator, striking a huge blow for the ride-hailing firm.

The operating licence of the American company, which was granted a two-month probationary extension by TfL in September, will expire by Tuesday. The decision not to renew was taken due to “several breaches that place passengers and their safety at risk”, TfL said in a statement.

A ‘senior Uber employee’ told the City A.M. newspaper that the company is “confident” of getting a licence extension, but a source close to TfL claims this could still not materialise.

Uber will likely appeal the decision, however, during which time it will be able to carry on operating in London.

A statement from TfL said: “Despite addressing some of these issues, TfL does not have the confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time”.

Reports suggest there will be a decision on a potential licence extension later today. Sources at TfL told tech outlet Wired that they're concsidering forcing Uber to collect biometric data of its drivers to ensure security and safety standards are met.

