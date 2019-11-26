Talent wanted: Drivers of Change competition opens for entries

Autocar and Ennis & Co have launched a new initiative to attract fresh talent to the automotive sector. The move aims to highlight the exciting employment opportunities available in the industry as it undergoes unprecedented change, driven by the push towards electrification, autonomy and digitalisation.

The Drivers of Change competition seeks to identify and promote the best talent from across three areas: technology, digital and retail. Applicants must either apply from outside the automotive industry or work in a different automotive discipline from the one for which they are applying to enter the competition.

Steve Cropley, Autocar’s editor-in-chief, said: “With the automotive industry changing so rapidly and in so many exciting ways, there has never been a better time for fresh talent with new ideas and different ways of working to break through and make a difference.

“Applicants might be coming out of university or they might be a couple of roles into their careers. There’s no upper age limit, just a desire to hear from anyone who has an ability to look at problems from fresh angles and create opportunities from them.”

The winner in each of the three Drivers of Change categories will take home £5000 in prize money and have the chance to interact with key sponsors.

Drivers of Change is sponsored by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), Allianz Partners, Bentley, CitNOW, Horiba MIRA, Jardine Motor Groups, Jato, Lotus, McLaren Automotive, Polestar, Toyota, Trustford, Volvo and the Volkswagen Group.

Lynda Ennis, founder of Ennis & Co, said: “Helping automotive leaders acquire fresh new talent is in the lifeblood of what we do, and to focus on such fast-paced, fast-changing sectors in the industry is a great way to uncover hidden gems.”